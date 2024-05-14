Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A school in Hailsham has informed parents of plans to close the school and merge with a nearby school.

Parents of students at Burfield Academy, in Oaklands Way, have been told of proposals to permanently merge the school with Phoenix Academy, in Marshfoot Lane.

Burfield students had already relocated to the Phoenix site last September, following ‘building issues’ at the school. It was expected the students would return in September 2024.

A health and safety review also found that the school’s drop-off and pick-up provisions – known as a ‘kiss and drop’ area – were ‘unsafe’.

Parents of students at Burfield Academy in the town were informed of plans to close the school permanently and merge with Phoenix Academy in a letter sent out.

In an application to East Sussex County Council (ESCC), STEP Academy Trust, which runs Burfield Academy and Phoenix Academy, proposed removing the ‘kiss and drop’ and replacing it with a traditional drop-off point.

This application was refused by the council in March.

The latest development means plans to move students back to the original site in Oaklands Way are ‘simply not possible’, according to the school, leaving ‘only two viable options’: to close Burfield or combine the two schools.

The latter option is currently being considered, and there will be a consultation period about the potential move.

In a letter sent to parents, a spokesperson for STEP said: “Clearly, STEP cannot, in good conscious and with the safety of pupils, parents and the public paramount, return to the site at Oaklands Way.

"This circumstance has arisen through situations entirely outside the control of STEP – the Trust inherited the site and had no part in any design specification for the building or indeed the ‘kiss and drop’ function.

"It was planned that Burfield would return to the site, however, as stated that is simply not possible.”

Parents are being asked to provide feedback to the proposal by May 24, with the academy trust hoping to open the amalgamated school on September 1, if plans go ahead.

Hannah Owherho, whose children attend Burfield Academy, said ‘parents do not support this merge’ and is appealing for help to ‘save our school’.

She said: “The parents feel STEP have not done enough to challenge ESCC on the parking issue at Oaklands Way and have not considered the impact on Hailsham if a primary school were to close.

“The parents of Burfield and Phoenix and the community of Hailsham will not allow a school to be closed when every avenue to keep it open has not been exhausted.”

However, a spokesperson for the STEP Academy Trust said it believes that the options of merging the schools would enable the children to ‘receive the best possible education’.

The spokesperson said: "Due to health and safety challenges relating to the Burfield school site, which mean that it is no longer possible for children to attend safely, we have carefully considered an extensive range of options.

"We believe that the option of merging the two schools, which are already co-located, would enable all of our children to continue to receive the best possible education, remain with the teachers they know and support families to keep their siblings together.