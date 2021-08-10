Hailsham students celebrate ‘excellent’ A-level results

Hailsham Community College Sixth Form boasted ‘outstanding accomplishments’ including Harriet Bloor who achieved A* A* A* in biology, chemistry and psychology and Benjamin Green who also got A* A* A* in physics, maths and further maths.

Robyn Clark also achieved A* A* in politics and sociology.

Further success was enjoyed by Matthew Pritcher, Matthew Davies and Abbie Whitlock who all attained A* A* A, and Luke Drakeley and Jessica Knight whose envelopes revealed an impressive A A A.

Catie Brignull, Lottie Ames, Morgan Clement and Annabell Price with their results. SUS-211008-143430001

In another ‘stellar’ year for vocational subjects at Hailsham Sixth Form, Lauren Denny, Anta Bah, Morgan Clement, Frankie Lampshire, Jack Raine and Amber Skinner all achieved exceptional triple distinction* results across a range of BTEC subjects including business, performing arts, dance, public services, sport and travel and tourism.

Head of sixth form Simon Marsden said, “In a year where success can be judged in gaining a place at a first-choice university or securing employment in a dream job, I could not be prouder of the heights our students have scaled.

“The resilience, friendship, and hard work they have shown in the face of another disrupted year has been inspiring to see and represents the very best of our community.

“Everyone at the college would like to thank all our Year 13 students for their incredible efforts and contribution to the college over the past two years.

“They really are a amazing group of young people, who have lived and breathed changes at the college forced upon us by Covid-19, but responded with imagination, dedication, and a commitment to self-development.

“They will inspire students for years to come and always find a welcome at Hailsham Sixth Form.”

A spokesperson from the college said, “Hailsham Sixth Form students take a range of pathways to achieve their next steps for the future and Katie Saxby, A A distinction* in history, law and sport, Lottie Ames, A A distinction in law, psychology and performing arts and Freya Holman A distinction* distinction in photography, performing arts and travel and tourism combined excellent A-Level results with impressive vocational performance.