Hangleton Primary School hosts hundreds of pupils for special trust-wide celebration

Pupils and staff at Hangleton Primary School, located in Dale View, were excited to host nine primary schools from across the South East of England as part of a special celebration event.

Hangleton Primary School joined Eko Trust in September last year, alongside Benfield Primary School. This marked their inaugural participation in the trust’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), and they were honoured to host a unique day of collaboration and community, providing pupils with a range of brilliant enrichment opportunities.

In total, Hangleton welcomed more than 120 pupils from schools across East Sussex, Newham, Barking and Dagenham, Hackney and Suffolk with pupils from London particularly captivated by the green spaces and swimming pool on offer at the school. There were also 50 members, trustees, governors and leaders who participated in the day.

Attendees were treated to a series of joyful performances from pupils. There was an immersive African drumming performance by Kaizen and Gainsborough Primary Schools, a remarkable orchestral performance by pupils from Hackney New Primary School and moving spoken word on a recent trip to Wembley Stadium from Pathways School. There was also mesmerising Indian dancing by pupils at Earlham Primary School, and to top it all off, there was a fantastic ukelele ensemble from Hangleton and Benfield pupils led by music teacher, Jonathan Pallot.

Jonathan Pallot, Music Teacher at Hangleton Primary School, said:

“It was fantastic to see the ukelele ensemble come together following weeks of hard work and preparation by the pupils. Music has the power to bring people together and seeing children from different schools across the trust perform alongside each other was truly inspiring. The energy, enthusiasm, and sheer joy in the room were incredible. Being part of a school and trust that values the arts and provides these kinds of opportunities for our pupils is fantastic, and I’m so proud of what everyone achieved.”

The event also featured a school tour, governance development activities and the AGM itself, including the presentation of accounts. Philip Cranwell, Deputy CEO of Eko Trust, shared the affirming news that Eko ranked 15th out of 631 MATs in England with three or more primary schools, based on Key Stage 2 outcomes in reading, writing and maths. With 49% of its pupils coming from disadvantaged backgrounds, Eko also ranked an impressive 7th in the country for ensuring that disadvantaged pupils perform on par with their peers.

The day was a huge success with pupils, teachers, governors, trustees and members alike enjoying Hangleton’s wonderful school community.

Emma Lake, Executive Headteacher at Hangleton Primary School, said:

“It has been an absolute privilege to host the Eko Trust AGM at Hangleton Primary School. As a new member of the trust, we have already seen the power of collaboration and sharing expertise. At Hangleton, we pride ourselves on fostering a culture built on trust, confidence, and respect, valuing every member of our school community. Hosting this event was a fantastic opportunity to showcase our commitment to creating an inclusive, stimulating environment where children are inspired to achieve their full potential, and to celebrate the incredible talents of our pupils across the trust.”