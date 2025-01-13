“Happy and nurturing” Hailsham academy where pupils “achieve well” commended by Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hawkes Farm Academy rated ‘Good’ in all areas by inspectors --- Staff and pupils at Hawkes Farm Academy are celebrating after the academy was graded ‘Good’ in all areas by Ofsted, maintaining its high standards since its previous inspection.

The academy, which is part of the successful STEP Academy Trust, was graded for the first time since 2019, under the new inspection framework which was introduced in September 2024.

Inspectors found the academy to be ‘Good’ in every aspect, including the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision at the academy.

Ofsted praised the “happy and nurturing school where pupils thrive” and the “caring” relationships between adults and pupils. The report commended the positive community atmosphere, underpinned by the academy’s values of passion, urgency, positivity, aspiration, and commitment, which helps pupils feel proud to attend Hawkes Farm Academy.

The inspectors said children in the early years “settle quickly into school life” and the school’s “high expectations for all” where “pupils, including those with special educational needs and or disabilities (SEND), are encouraged to try their best” means they achieve well.

Further highlights from the positive report include:

· “Pupils behave well” and are “considerate and show kindness to one another.”

· “The school’s curriculum is ambitious and well structured.”

· “Reading takes a high priority in the school. Skilled staff deliver the school’s phonics programme to a high standard.”

· “The school aims for pupils to be aspirational. In Year 2 for example, pupils learn ‘you are never too small to make a difference’. Pupils make a strong contribution to the life of the school.”

· “The school has clear processes in place to quickly identify the needs of pupils with SEND. Appropriate adaptations are made to support pupils”.

· “The school works hard to instil positive attendance habits. It provides tailored support to help any parents who may need assistance.”

· “There is good support for pupils’ personal development. Pupils benefit from a range of after-school clubs, such as singing in the choir or multi-sports.”

· The trust’s “decisive leadership has had a positive impact on pupils’ achievement.”

Isobel Miskelly, Head Teacher at Hawkes Farm Academy, said:

“This Ofsted report reflects the wonderful community we have at Hawkes Farm Academy, including our brilliant pupils and parents and our incredibly hard-working staff. I want to thank everybody who has helped make our academy such a caring learning environment where all pupils are provided with every opportunity possible to be successful.

“We are committed to continuing to maintain and build on our excellent provision, so that children in our community benefit from the best possible education.”

Paul Glover, CEO of STEP Academy Trust, said: “This excellent report is a testament to the exceptional leadership of Isobel Miskelly and the dedication of all members of staff at Hawkes Farm Academy. The academy is an aspirational and supportive learning hub that improves the life chances of the children it serves.

“We are looking forward to continuing to work collaboratively to support the academy as it continues to reach new heights.”