Harting Primary School celebrates Ofsted success

'The school is a nurturing community where pupils flourish'. Ofsted 2025. Following our recent Ofsted inspection we are delighted to share that Harting has been recognised as securely good in all areas with examples of exemplary provision.

In addition to the school being recognised for having a broad and ambitious curriculum for all children, the inspection team spoke incredibly highly about our music provision and the wonderful impact the Year 5 and 6 brass band has on the whole school community as well as the range of extra-curricular activities we offer to all.

With the release of the final report, and news of the school's new gradings, I wanted to extend my thanks to everyone that has played a role in enabling the school to progress so rapidly on its journey over the past 3 and a half years. It is because of this commitment and support from the whole community that we are able to both nurture and inspire our children’s love of learning through the high-quality provision that we do today.

We always love to welcome visitors to the school. If you would like to come and learn more about our unique educational offer then please do contact us on 01730825388 or [email protected] where we can arrange for you see the school in action through a tour of the school with our headteacher.

To read the full Ofsted report please visit the school website at harting.w-sussex.sch.uk/