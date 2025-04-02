Has Felpham Community College Got Talent? Yes it has!
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This year was bigger and better, with two shows taking place within the day / evening. Auditions for the show took place at the end of February, with all students across year groups being invited to audition. Successful acts then had just over a month to perfect their performances.
Talents ranged from solo singers, duets, solo musicians, a band, dancers and even some magicians!
Mr Hannington, Curriculum Leader for Music, commented: “Students were fantastic! The talent on show was brilliant, it was really hard to choose winners as all acts deserved to win. What was the best part, was seeing how they all progressed from the auditions through to the final live shows – proving that practice really des pay off!”
Imogen Orde, Student Leadership in charge of Charity, commented: “Thank you to everyone who bought tickets for the show, both audiences were brilliant with supporting all the acts - the whole afternoon / evening had a great atmosphere. The students who performed did really well, everyone was really professional and the talent was awesome. Everyone who performed deserved a prize!”
Congratulations to the following for winning prizes:
Show 1 - 3.30 start
Winner - Mylene Garrett, Year 12 - Singing ‘The ballard of Jane Doe’ from The Ride the Cyclone the Musical
Audience Choice - Callum Hennessy, Year 12 - Singing ‘My Way’ by Frank Sinatra
Runner Up - Cora Meeus, Year 10 - Singing ‘Ryder’ by Madison Bear
Governors Choice - Zlata Slobodeniuk, Year 9 - Singing ‘Lisova Pisnya – Mavka: The Forest Song’
Show 2 - 6.30 start
Winner - Bella Cook, Year 9 - Singing ‘I see Red’ by Everybody Loves an Outlaw
Audience Choice - Dance House Crew 1 - Performing ‘Fools Rush In’
Runner Up - Elliott Ribbons, Year 9 - Singing and playing guitar – ‘Like a Stone’ by Audioslave
Governors Choice - Jackson Parker, Year 7 - Magic Show