Has Felpham Community College Got Talent? Yes it has!

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Tuesday 1st April, for the second year running, Felpham Community College held a Charity Talent Show, showcasing students from year 7 right the way through to year 13.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year was bigger and better, with two shows taking place within the day / evening. Auditions for the show took place at the end of February, with all students across year groups being invited to audition. Successful acts then had just over a month to perfect their performances.

Talents ranged from solo singers, duets, solo musicians, a band, dancers and even some magicians!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Hannington, Curriculum Leader for Music, commented: “Students were fantastic! The talent on show was brilliant, it was really hard to choose winners as all acts deserved to win. What was the best part, was seeing how they all progressed from the auditions through to the final live shows – proving that practice really des pay off!”

FCC Performer

Imogen Orde, Student Leadership in charge of Charity, commented: “Thank you to everyone who bought tickets for the show, both audiences were brilliant with supporting all the acts - the whole afternoon / evening had a great atmosphere. The students who performed did really well, everyone was really professional and the talent was awesome. Everyone who performed deserved a prize!”

Congratulations to the following for winning prizes:

Show 1 - 3.30 start

Winner - Mylene Garrett, Year 12 - Singing ‘The ballard of Jane Doe’ from The Ride the Cyclone the Musical

FCC Performer

Audience Choice - Callum Hennessy, Year 12 - Singing ‘My Way’ by Frank Sinatra

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Runner Up - Cora Meeus, Year 10 - Singing ‘Ryder’ by Madison Bear

Governors Choice - Zlata Slobodeniuk, Year 9 - Singing ‘Lisova Pisnya – Mavka: The Forest Song’

Show 2 - 6.30 start

FCC Performer

Winner - Bella Cook, Year 9 - Singing ‘I see Red’ by Everybody Loves an Outlaw

Audience Choice - Dance House Crew 1 - Performing ‘Fools Rush In’

Runner Up - Elliott Ribbons, Year 9 - Singing and playing guitar – ‘Like a Stone’ by Audioslave

Governors Choice - Jackson Parker, Year 7 - Magic Show