Hastings and Rother area primary school leavers 2025 - picture gallery

By Mike MacKenzie
Published 14th Jul 2025, 09:14 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 09:44 BST
It's that time of the year again when youngsters make the big change and prepare to move on to secondary education.

Here's a gallery of wonderful group pictures of primary leavers supplied to us by their schools. The current editions of the Hastings Observer and Bexhill Observer (July 11) – with an 8-page pull-out of the pictures – are in shops now. Who do you recognise?

St Mary Star of the Sea

1. St Mary Star of the Sea.jpg

St Mary Star of the Sea Photo: St Mary Star of the Sea

Churchwood Yr6 Leavers

2. Churchwood Yr6 Leavers.jpg

Churchwood Yr6 Leavers Photo: Churchwood Yr6 Leavers

Pebsham Primary Academy Seagulls Class

3. Pebsham Primary Academy Seagulls Class.jpg

Pebsham Primary Academy Seagulls Class Photo: Pebsham Primary Academy Seagulls Class

Northiam School Year 6

4. Northiam School Year 6.JPG

Northiam School Year 6 Photo: Northiam School Year 6

