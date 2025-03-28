Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hastings College Art Students win Ashburnham Award Art students at Hastings College were invited to enter a competition to design a poster to celebrate and promote the third year of the Ashburnham English Song Awards.

The finalists were presented with their prizes on Thursday 27th March by Lucy Bell of Lucy Bell Gallery Norman Road St Leonards. Also in attendance were Louise Winter, Battle international Mezzo Soprano and founder of the Ashburnham English Song Awards.

The winners Harrison Garmen 1st – Amy Merlo 2nd and Emily Wren 3rd.

Catherine Bell and Giles Stokoe heads of Art and Design at Hastings expressed their pleasure at this collaboration and hoped it could be repeated next year.

In celebration of English Song Louise sang an impromptu rendition which received great applause from the students.