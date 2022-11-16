Hastings planners are set to consider a school’s bid to erect security railings around its perimeter, in an effort to safeguard pupils after multiple break-ins.

On Wednesday (November 23), Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee is due to consider proposals to erect railings above two areas of wall surrounding Sacred Heart Catholic Primary School in Old London Road.

According to the school, the railings are needed to safeguard pupils as there have been multiple break-ins and examples of people climbing over the walls; vandalising the area and leaving behind drug paraphernalia.

The school had initially been seeking permission to erect anti-climb mesh fencing, but these plans were amended following concerns from the council’s conservation officer.

Sacred Heart School, Hastings

While recommended for approval, the scheme has seen objections raised by a number of local residents due to concerns about the impact of fencing on the local conservation areas. The majority of these objections (mostly in the form of a petition) came before the proposals were amended, although fresh objections along similar lines came in afterwards as well.

But the scheme has also attracted supporters, who say the conservation issues have been satisfactorily addressed with the amended plans and stressed the importance of child safeguarding.

In a report to be considered by the committee, a council planning officer said: “The railings are being installed to provide additional security to the school, in line with contemporary expectations about safeguarding and child protection.

“Whilst it is noted that a number of objectors question the need for the works, it is not reasonable to require the school to justify this choice of security arrangement, if it causes no harm.”

The officer added: “On both elevations, the railings would blend in with the existing townscape. They are set well away from the Grade II listed building Marianne House. Because of the complimentary appearance and separation distance, they would not cause any harm to the setting of this heritage asset, nor any other listed buildings in the wider surrounding area.

“The proposal therefore preserves the character and appearance of the Tillington Terrace Conservation Area, and the setting of the Old Town Conservation Area and nearby listed buildings. It is therefore acceptable in conservation and design terms.”