Haywards Heath College and Plumpton College receive cash boost

Haywards Heath College and Plumpton College have received a cash boost.

Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) announced that £3.6million Local Growth Funding had been awarded to local projects to help create skills for the future.

Haywards Heath College has been awarded £1.2million to enable the opening of the college in September 2020, to provide post-16 education to residents of Mid Sussex.

Plumpton College has been awarded £831,265 for the development of an Advanced Skills Centre for Horticulture and Woodland and Tree Management Science.

Jonathan Sharrock, Coast to Capital chief executive, said: “The Coast to Capital Board was delighted to award funding to a number of Local Growth Fund schemes that will enhance the skills offer across the Coast to Capital area.

“Our Local Industrial Strategy research has identified a number of skills needs which we are in the process or prioritising and our investments in this area will help to address some of the emerging issues and opportunities.”

The LEP’s ambition is to boost the economy by giving people the skills they need to earn an income, allowing them to remain living in the area.

This should be accessible to everyone, regardless of location, age, gender, skill level or ability, it says.

The projects are welcomed by the Coast to Capital Skills 360 board which is leading the Local Industrial Strategy research and building a picture of the skills needed in the coming years, such as providing ‘work-ready’ employees and measuring the impact of EU immigration on key sectors.

The schemes are subject to final checks and due diligence.

