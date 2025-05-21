Haywards Heath College named as finalist for T Level Centre of the Year
This recognition highlights the college's exceptional contributions to student learning and community engagement in the T Level in Education and Early Years.
Paul Riley, Principal of Haywards Heath College, said: “Being shortlisted for this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff and students.
“We are thrilled that this has been recognised by NCFE in this way, and I am extremely proud of their efforts.
“They consistently go above and beyond, not to win awards but because they care about their course – so to be shortlisted is a terrific reflection and incredibly well deserved.”
The winners will be announced in late June.