Haywards Heath College named as finalist for T Level Centre of the Year

By Alex Bishop
Contributor
Published 21st May 2025, 10:32 BST
Updated 21st May 2025, 14:32 BST
Haywards Heath College has been selected among the finalists for the prestigious Centre of the Year award at the NCFE 2025 Aspiration Awards.

This recognition highlights the college's exceptional contributions to student learning and community engagement in the T Level in Education and Early Years.

Paul Riley, Principal of Haywards Heath College, said: “Being shortlisted for this award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our staff and students.

“We are thrilled that this has been recognised by NCFE in this way, and I am extremely proud of their efforts.

A photo of the team responsible for being awarded finalists for the prestigious Centre of the Year award

“They consistently go above and beyond, not to win awards but because they care about their course – so to be shortlisted is a terrific reflection and incredibly well deserved.”

The winners will be announced in late June.

