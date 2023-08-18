It was a day of celebration at Haywards Heath College on Thursday (August 17), as students received their A-level results – the culmination of their hard work over the past two years.

And it was an exciting day for many of our students.

Emma Hunt and Joseph Braine were thrilled to have secured places at their dream university and college.

Excelling art student Emma was delighted to achieve A*, A*, A* and is now preparing to start her foundation degree in fine art at Brighton Metropolitan College in just a few weeks.

Results day at Haywards Heath College (Credit: HHC)

She said: “I am so incredibly relieved with what I got especially because I was expecting Bs to be honest - It is such a surreal feeling.”

Keen to see others succeed Emma shared some advice for future students, adding: “Do not give up no matter what as the more you believe in yourself the better the outcome.”

Another student excited for his next steps is A-level student, Joseph Braine, who was almost lost for words with his A*, A, A results this morning securing his spot to study law at Exeter University.

He said: ““I am feeling pretty good about my results and happy that the exam season stress is over - I really worked hard with my studies and what a relief that it was all worth it.”

Joseph explained how the college contributed to his success adding: ““Haywards Heath is a great college to study at and the community created by the staff makes it so fantastic.”

It was a good set of results for the college, which only opened in September 2020 – making this only its second year of A-level achievement.

The college saw an overall 96% pass rate for second year A-level and level three courses, with around 40% of students securing the highest grades of A*-B - helping many students to secure their places at their first choice university destinations.

These universities include Birmingham, York, Oxford, Warwick, Exeter, LSE, Loughborough, Sussex and many others.

Paul Riley, Principal at Haywards Heath College, said: “This is a good set of results for our students, who have worked hard and shown enormous dedication to their studies to achieve their grades.

“More than 20 of our subjects achieved 100% pass rates and three quarters (75%) of our Further Maths students achieved A*-A grades! That is remarkable.

“Our students thrive here at Haywards Heath, where we pride ourselves on being a community that support each other – it’s why our students have achieve well and are going on to their dream universities, including our first ‘Oxbridge’ student this year.