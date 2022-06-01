The planting in front of the station took place on Tuesday, May 24 in time for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations..

The flowers, which will remain in place all summer, were organised by Sylvia Harris and funded by Haywards Heath In Bloom.

Sylvia said: "It is nice to give something back to all that the fire brigade has done for the community."

The 3rd Haywards Heath Guides with the crew from Mill Green Road fire station in Haywards Heath

The fire and rescue crew said they were very pleased with the result of the Guides’ hard work.

Watch manager Philip Pierpoint said he is delighted to have a special display for the Queen's Jubilee.

The 3rd Haywards Heath Guides at Mill Green Road fire station in Haywards Heath