Healthy balance, high achievement – Eastbourne College’s unique ethos helps secure exceptional A-level results

Eastbourne College’s unwavering focus on healthy ambition for its pupils has once again proven to be a highly effective formula for academic success. Today’s A-level results propel its well-rounded pupils towards exceptional futures at leading UK universities, including Oxford, Cambridge, Durham, LSE, UCL and Warwick, alongside sports scholarships at US colleges and other highly competitive pathways in areas such as law and medicine.

Underpinned by a superb 74% of grades achieved being in the range A* to B, 83% of UK university applicants are heading to their first choice university. A hefty 60% of them will be joining institutions in the leading Russell Group of universities.

With courses as diverse as astrophysics and financial mathematics, it is wonderful to see how the hard work of this talented group of young people has paid-off, underpinned at all times by our balanced, nurturing approach to education.

All pupils applying to Oxford and Cambridge achieved their conditional offers. Among them are Xanthe Lawson who will read history and German at University College, Oxford and Melanya Freeston who will read law at Jesus College, Oxford.

Alongside them will be Nellie Yarrow-Davies who was awarded an unconditional offer to study human, social and political sciences at Downing College, Cambridge. Pupils heading to LSE and UCL have secured places on highly competitive courses including economics, financial mathematics and statistics, law and psychology.

Once again, we saw exceptional achievement across the cohort: day pupils and boarders, domestic and international. Demonstrating the achievement of our overseas pupils, Derren Lai achieved four A*s, securing his place at the University of Southampton to study medicine.

Commenting on the support he received, Derren said: “I’m incredibly grateful to my school and teachers for their unwavering support throughout my journey. Their personalised guidance and encouragement were instrumental in helping me achieve these fabulous results. They helped shape not just my academic performance but also my overall development. They believed in me and gave me the confidence to pursue my passion.”

Also securing places to study medicine were two local pupils who were awarded generous scholarships by the school to join for the sixth form from maintained sector schools. They will go on to study at Queen Mary University of London and the University of Nottingham.

Another local scholar, Daisy Barrow, was one of two pupils who continue a well-established pathway to securing tennis scholarships at leading US colleges, with Daisy confirming her place at Northeastern State University.

Looking back on how the College helped support her ambitions, Daisy said: “Eastbourne has inspired me and challenged me to try even harder to pursue my tennis dream. I will always look back fondly at my time at the College as the Pescud Scholar and be eternally grateful for the opportunity provided for me.”

Capping off a wonderfully diverse set of pathways were two of our most senior pupils from last year, with our head boy winning a highly sought-after apprenticeship in law with a leading firm and our deputy head girl securing a place at Boston University on a course combining physics and dance.

Reviewing the overall outcomes for the 2025 cohort, headmaster, Tom Lawson, commented: “Wherever our pupils’ ambitions take them, their A-level results represent a hugely-enabling passport for success. We remain determined to take a positive and supportive approach to unlocking the potential of every one of our young people. Today’s results are testament to the way in which they thrive in this environment.

“Striking the right balance that encourages pupils to commit to developing every aspect of themselves is paramount at Eastbourne College. These A-level results were thoroughly deserved by our pupils who worked so hard to achieve them. I am delighted that we have been able to play a part in helping each of them to find their own superb.”