Here’s who will run new ‘all-through’ Burgess Hill primary and secondary school

The Northern Arc development north of the town, which is being masterplanned by Homes England, is delivering around 3,500 homes alongside a number of community facilities.

Outline planning permission was granted by Mid Sussex District Council back in 2019.

This week the Regional Schools Commissioner has appointed the University of Brighton Academies Trust to run the proposed new all-through school following a full tender process.

Views near Burgess Hill where thousands of new homes are due to be built as part of the Northern Arc development

The new secondary school would be funded, designed and built by West Sussex County Council with land and a financial contribution from Homes England, who are also delivering and funding the primary element of the school.

Nigel Jupp, West Sussex County Council cabinet member for learning and skills, said: “We have a relentless drive to continue raising education standards while supporting the urban and rural diversity of our beautiful county to provide high-quality schools like this for every child, as set out in our School Effectiveness Strategy. The University of Brighton Academies Trust is highly experienced and already runs 15 schools across West and East Sussex, all of which are rated Good or Outstanding by Ofsted, so this proposed new school will be in extremely good hands.”

The all-through school will be across two sites and there will be a separate primary school within the development.

The trust currently runs The Burgess Hill Academy, Blackthorns Community Primary Academy and Lindfield Primary Academy.

John Smith, chief executive of University of Brighton Academies Trust, said: “I am delighted that we have been appointed the sponsor to run this new state-of-the-art school. It makes me incredibly proud and confirms that we are meeting our ambitions to deliver excellent education and improve the lives of children across Sussex. This arrangement underpins the fantastic work already achieved by the trust. We are extremely excited to be part of this innovative scheme, and we are looking forward to welcoming the new school into our family of academies.”

Graham Hyslop, project director for Homes England, said: “Homes England are planning for a sustainable community at the Northern Arc, providing community facilities at the right time to meet the needs of all residents. The appointment of the University of Brighton Academies Trust as the school sponsor is great news and we’re looking forward to bringing forward more essential community infrastructure as the scheme develops.”

Robert Salisbury, Mid Sussex District Council’s cabinet member for housing and planning, added: “We are delighted that another milestone has been reached with the appointment of a sponsor for the all-through school in the Northern Arc.

“The speed at which essential infrastructure is being delivered in Burgess Hill demonstrates just how important it is that we’re working in partnership with Homes England on the Northern Arc project.

“Homes England is committed to providing infrastructure improvements at the earliest possible stage to ensure that new homes can be delivered sensibly and sustainably. It’s fantastic to see that philosophy in action, with work to expand the road network, improve sustainable transport infrastructure, and provide much needed community facilities well underway before any new homes are completed.

“West Sussex County Council’s plans for this new school look incredibly exciting and the progress being made is another example of the hugely important infrastructure being delivered alongside the housing in Burgess Hill.”

The Burgess Hill Northern Arc all-through school is subject to planning permission with an application scheduled to be submitted later this year.

If you would like to know more about the all-through school scheme or would like to be kept up to date on its progress, mail [email protected]

A two-year project to widen the A2300, between the A23 and Burgess Hill, is nearing completion with remaining works focusing on improvements to nearby paths, cycleways and bridleways, lighting, signage and tree planting.

The expansion to a dual carriageway will increase capacity on this important link between Burgess Hill and the A23/M23, helping to reduce congestion and pollution as the town continues to grow.

The A2300 will be connected to the east of Burgess Hill by a new link road that will run through the Northern Arc site round to Maple Drive.

Homes England has building contractors on site and work is already underway to create the eastern and western ends of the new link road.

Both sections will be finished this year, facilitating the construction of new homes, schools and employment facilities.