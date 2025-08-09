'High standard of care' - Crawley children’s home rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted

A children’s home in Crawley has been rated as ‘outstanding’, after an Ofsted inspection.

Staff at High Trees – which is run by West Sussex County Council – were recognised for their ‘exceptionally effective’ help to promote the social and emotional well-being of children.

They were also praised for creating an environment where children feel ‘feel respected and valued’, with their voices heard.

The home provides care for up to four children with special educational needs and/or disabilities. At the time of the inspection – in May – four children were living in the home.

It was rated as outstanding for the overall experiences and progress of children and young people, taking into account: how well children and young people are helped and protected and the effectiveness of leaders and managers.

The report noted: “The children’s home provides highly effective services that consistently exceed the standards of good. The actions of the children’s home contribute to significantly improved outcomes and positive experiences for children and young people who need help, protection and care.”

Social care inspector Vevene Muhammad said children receive care from ‘supportive and capable staff’, who know them well.

"The staff show great commitment to providing the best possible care,” the inspection report read.

"They recognise the individuality of each child and support their uniqueness. Because of this, children make exceptional progress.

“The children have made significant progress in all areas of their lives. This is because of the strong and effective working relationships between the staff and a range of professionals. The staff have a good understanding of the needs of each child.

"They understand the importance of good professional relationships to enable good outcomes for the children. The staff receive specialist training to enable them to expertly meet the individual needs of all children. For example, they have received training to ensure that they know how to care for children with epilepsy and pica (eating disorder).

"This is to ensure that they know how to respond and keep the children safe.

"The staff develop close supportive relationships with the children and show great patience with them. As a result, the children trust them. The skilled and intensive support of staff has helped one child to better manage their emotions.

"This child has learned to communicate their needs, enabling an improved experience of living here.

"There has been a significant decrease in incidents of the child becoming upset to the extent that they posed a risk of harm to themselves or others. Consequently, this child is now much more settled.

"The staff use communication aids and resources that enable the children to make choices and to express their needs, feelings and emotions in a positive way.”

The inspector also found that staff at High Trees ‘know how to keep the children safe’ and ‘apply this knowledge well’.

There is a ‘strong commitment’ to children’s safety, which is ‘central to staff practice’.

Staff, who have an ‘excellent understanding’ of the children, are ‘aware of their vulnerabilities’ – and know how to raise concerns and manage safeguarding incidents well.

They also manage the health of children ‘exceptionally well’.

The inspector added: “The manager is ambitious for what the children can achieve and ensures a high standard of care. They have created an environment in the home that is characterised by high expectations and aspirations for all children.

"An additional strength is the manager’s ability to advocate for children. He is confident in challenging services to ensure that children’s best interests are at the heart of care planning.

"Complaints are few. However, they are well managed. The manager is thorough in the process of review and investigation. The manager knows the areas of strength of the home and identifies areas to further enhance and develop the service.”

Worthing’s Blue Cove and Bright Star homes – which are also run by West Sussex County Council – were both rated as ‘good’.

Jacquie Russell, cabinet member for children, young people and learning, said: “Our staff work hard to improve the lives of children and young people in their care, and it is heartening to see the positive impact of their work recognised by Ofsted.

“Children who come into our care often have complex needs or family circumstances, so it is essential that our children’s homes provide safe, supportive and stable environments to call home.

“Our children first approach shines through in these reports, and this is key to ensuring that children in our care are able to achieve their full potential.”