Holy Trinity C of E School celebrates A-level results

On the morning of Thursday, August 15, we were delighted to share and celebrate the achievements of our Year 13 students and their A level and Vocational Examination results for 2024. We are incredibly proud of every grade that has been achieved.

All students received their results electronically. Every student also had the opportunity to come into school and meet with the Year 13 team and Mr Berry, Head of the Sixth Form, was grateful to those who shared in these meetings.

Students valued the opportunity to share their many successes with staff and each other, whilst those who had concerns have had the opportunity to work through them.

Top individual achievers include:

The school celebrated their A-level results.

Dhairya Gandhi, (Computer Science A, Mathematics A*, Further Mathematics A * and, Physics A) who is going to study Mechanical Engineering at UCL in London.

Monty Price Watson who completed his BTEC Sport with CTCF and scored D*D*D, Monty is going to study Football Coaching and Performance at the University of Chichester.

Abigail Woollard, (A* Psychology, B, Biology and D*D* for Performing Arts who is going to study, Diagnostic Radiography and Medical Imaging at the University of Portsmouth.

Madeline Jagger, (Art and Design (Fine Art) A*, Art & Design (Photography)A*, Religious Studies, B, who will study Fine Art at Loughborough University.

Jessica Clark, (Computer Science A*, Mathematics A*, Further mathematics A and Physics A, who is going to study Computer Science at St Andrews University.

Sarriya Siddiqui, (Mathematics, A, Chemistry A, and Biology B) who is going to study Medicine at Brighton and Sussex Medical School.

Many others have also achieved excellent results, including a number who have far exceeded their targets.

Students are progressing to a wide range of universities, many of which are within the Russell Group, and will be reading a number of subjects including, Accounting & Finance, Film, Medicine, Data Science, Business, Management & Economics Sport Management, Geography after completing an amazing two years in the sixth form at Holy Trinity Church of England School.

Head of School, Rob Bradley, said: "I would like to congratulate every single member of our 2024 Year 13 cohort. Their hard work, commitment and perseverance means that they are all fully deserving of the results they have gained.

"Within the cohort there are many individual success stories, with some who have achieved despite facing challenging individual circumstances.

"Our students are moving on to a wide plethora of individual destinations; many on to their chosen universities, whilst others are beginning opportunities within the world of work.

"I am particularly thankful to our dedicated staff body for the tireless support and academic rigor they have provided for our Sixth Form students during their post-16 studies.

"No matter what the next steps will be for our Year 13 cohort, they leave Holy Trinity Church of England School prepared to be successful in those endeavours and I wish all of our students every success in those steps."