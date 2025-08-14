Holy Trinity celebrates with their sixth form students on results day

Students at Holy Trinity Church of England Secondary School celebrated their Level 3 results today, which were released electronically at 8am — wherever they happened to be in the world. Many were enjoying holidays, some overseas, while others had already begun the next chapter of their journeys.

The school is delighted for its students and immensely proud of all they have achieved. Their hard work, determination, and resilience have paved the way for exciting futures, with students progressing to universities across the UK and abroad.

Within just 90 minutes of results being released, over 90% of Year 13 UCAS applicants had already secured their university places. Staff were thrilled to welcome back some students in person as they visited the school to share the good news.

This year’s destinations include:

Zuhair – Computer Science & Artificial Intelligence, University of Sussex

Maya – Law, University of Southampton

Rhys – Professional Dance & Musical Theatre, University of Greenwich

Aaron – Sports Management, UCFB

In addition, several of the school’s basketball scholars have already embarked on academic and sporting opportunities in North America.

Executive Headteacher, Rev Millwood, said:

"We are incredibly proud of our students. They have worked so hard and shown such dedication. As they move on to the next stage of their lives, I know they will continue to achieve great things. We wish them every success for the future."

Students celebrating their results

Today’s results highlight not only the talent and commitment of Holy Trinity students, but also the dedication of the staff, parents, and carers who have supported them throughout their journey. The school looks forward to hearing about all the successes that lie ahead for the Class of 2025.