Holy Trinity Church of England School in Crawley celebrates A-level and Vocational Examinations results
The school told the Obby on Thursday, August 17, that staff and teachers are ‘incredibly proud’ of the students’ achievements.
Headteacher Rev Chrissie Millwood said: “Having not sat GCSE exams in Year 11 due to the pandemic, this has been the first external examination that these students have sat.”
She said: “I am so proud of these young people who have had to deal with so much disruption to their education as a result of the pandemic. Their resilience and determination has been immense and I am confident they will build on their current successes in the future. I am thrilled that the vast majority of these students are going on to study at the university of their choice, while others are beginning opportunities within the world of work. I am thankful to our committed staff for the support they have provided our students during their post-16 studies. Ultimately this day belongs to our students as it represents the rewards they now reap as a result of their dedication. No matter what their next steps are I wish them every success.”
The school said its top achievers include:
Jane Booth, (History A*, Biology A, Psychology A) who is going to study Archeology at the University of Cambridge.
Holly Smith, (Sociology A*, Geography A, Performing Arts Cam Nat Ext Cert D, EPQ A) who is going to study Geography at Portsmouth University.
Peter Kennedy, (History A, Biology B, Sport BTEC Ext Cert D*, EPQ B) who is going to study Sport and Exercise Science.
Ayushi Parekh, (Biology A, Maths A, Psychology A) who is going to study Natural Sciences with a Placement Year at the University of East Anglia.
Holly Crooknorth, (Performing Arts Cam Nat Extended Diploma D*D*D) who is going to study Musical Theatre at Portsmouth University.
The school announced that many other students achieved excellent results and are heading to universities (many in the Russell group) to study subjects like Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Law, Biomedical Science, Psychology in Education, Computer Science, Counselling Psychology and Civil Engineering.