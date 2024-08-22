Holy Trinity students celebrate GCSE success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Holy Trinity students are celebrating today with their parents, carers and staff their achievements after receiving the results of their Key Stage 4 courses. We are incredibly proud of every grade that every student has gained this summer.

Top achievers include:

Rachel Quirk who achieved an average point score per subject of 8.70

Aarushi Parekh who achieved an average point score per subject of 8.50

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students celebrated their success.

Jessie Turnball who achieved an average point score per subject of 8.20

Zahraa Hussain who achieved an average point score per subject of 8.11

Elijah Norton who achieved an average point score per subject of 8.10

Riversofjoy Ajiboye who achieved an average point score per subject of 7.91

Many others have also achieved excellent results, often exceeding their already challenging targets, and students are progressing onto a number of schools, colleges and apprenticeships.

We are delighted that many of them have chosen to remain at Holy Trinity and join our own sixth form to study a wide range of A-Levels and vocational courses as well as an opportunity to join our Basketball, Performing Arts and Football Academy programs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of School, Robert Bradley said: “The 2024 Year 11 cohort at Holy Trinity Church of England School have been absolutely fantastic. They have worked incredibly hard to achieve these results and we must also acknowledge that they were in Year 7 and Year 8 during the pandemic.

"This cohort have taken every opportunity offered to them to enable them to excel. This would not have been possible without the professionalism and dedication of the staff at HTS, to whom I am indebted.

"I am delighted that so many are staying on for their post-16 education and whatever the next step is I wish our students every success in the future.’