Holy Trinity students celebrate GCSE success
Top achievers include:
Rachel Quirk who achieved an average point score per subject of 8.70
Aarushi Parekh who achieved an average point score per subject of 8.50
Jessie Turnball who achieved an average point score per subject of 8.20
Zahraa Hussain who achieved an average point score per subject of 8.11
Elijah Norton who achieved an average point score per subject of 8.10
Riversofjoy Ajiboye who achieved an average point score per subject of 7.91
Many others have also achieved excellent results, often exceeding their already challenging targets, and students are progressing onto a number of schools, colleges and apprenticeships.
We are delighted that many of them have chosen to remain at Holy Trinity and join our own sixth form to study a wide range of A-Levels and vocational courses as well as an opportunity to join our Basketball, Performing Arts and Football Academy programs.
Head of School, Robert Bradley said: “The 2024 Year 11 cohort at Holy Trinity Church of England School have been absolutely fantastic. They have worked incredibly hard to achieve these results and we must also acknowledge that they were in Year 7 and Year 8 during the pandemic.
"This cohort have taken every opportunity offered to them to enable them to excel. This would not have been possible without the professionalism and dedication of the staff at HTS, to whom I am indebted.
"I am delighted that so many are staying on for their post-16 education and whatever the next step is I wish our students every success in the future.’
