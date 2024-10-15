Homefield Primary to lead the way in Smartphone Free Childhood campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Homefield Primary School has joined the campaign for a Smartphone Free Childhood, along with the parents and carers of nearly 2000 children across West Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The school is encouraging parents to join the campaign by signing a pact to wait until the end of year 9 before getting their child a smartphone. This is due to growing evidence that links smartphone use to an array of harms.

Recent polling by ParentKind.org.uk found that 94% of parents of primary school children believe that smartphones are harmful. But peer pressure to get a smart phone means that only 11% of children are smartphone free by the age of 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The parenting pact is an online tool that provides parents with a sense of solidarity and community in delaying their child's first smartphone. In the first 10 days after launching the campaign over 30,000 parents signed the pact with the parents and carers of nearly 2000 children in 200 schools across West Sussex amongst them. Homefield Primary wants to be active in helping that number rise in its school.

User (UGC) Submitted

Head of Pastoral Care at Homefield Primary, Paul Barnard said: "I struggle myself as an adult to regulate my smartphone use, so how can we expect young children to do this? Smartphone Free Childhood say evidence has shown that at the age of 12 the average child spends up to 29 hours a week on their smartphone. What is that doing to their developing mind not to mention all the other things they are missing out on whilst on their phones? Our school is keen to support parents and work on solutions and alternatives to smartphones with parents."

Local parent Amanda Walderman, who has twins at Homefield Primary, said it was interesting to see the impact of smartphones, as the first generation to grow up with them are now adults. "It seems there is evidence that there is a correlation between smartphone use in children and mental health issues. I am keen to do something about this. I don't want to wait for corporate tech companies to fix this. I have signed the pact and am working with the school to take collective action to help protect the mental health of my children."

If you would like to sign the pact follow this link, share with your friends and schools and join the campaign! https://parentpact.smartphonefreechildhood.co.uk/