Hopscotch Nursery Seven Dials awarded Outstanding by Ofsted

Hopscotch Children’s Nurseries are thrilled to announce that their Seven Dials nursery has once again been rated Outstanding in all areas by Ofsted, following an inspection in March 2025.

This latest result is Hopscotch’s fourth Outstanding rating in just two years - and a powerful reflection of the nursery group’s unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional early years education across Sussex, even amidst rising financial pressure and growing competition from private equity-backed chains.

Highlights from the glowing Ofsted report include:

“Children are inspired and highly motivated to learn as they fully immerse themselves in a rich and varied curriculum.”

“Children with SEND make excellent progress because staff develop a highly individualised programme that is fully inclusive.”

“Children are curious, confident and demonstrate a remarkable awareness of the diverse world in which they live.”

“Children have tremendous fun at this nursery and the sound of laughter echoes throughout.”

Inspectors praised the nursery’s passionate, highly trained staff and their focus on outdoor learning, inclusivity, and environmental awareness - with one parent commenting on the positive impact the setting’s sustainability ethos has had at home.

Managing Director Philip Ford said: “This Outstanding rating is a real testament to the Seven Dials team, who go above and beyond every day to create a nurturing, inspiring and joyful environment for children. We’re proud to be able to deliver this level of care consistently, despite the ongoing funding challenges and immense pressure in the sector. We remain an independent, family-run group - and we’ll continue to put children, not profit, at the heart of everything we do.”

Hopscotch Nurseries is the largest independently owned nursery group in Sussex, providing care to more than 700 children annually across seven settings. The group was founded in 1988 by local teacher Barbara Ford, and is now run by her son Philip.

Hopscotch is known for its play-based approach to learning, strong outdoor curriculum, and its investment in staff, including paying nearly double the national minimum wage for apprentices, and ranking 9th in the Top 50 SME Apprenticeship Employers in 2024.

The Seven Dials result follows recent Outstanding ratings for Hopscotch Preston Park, Hove Station and Peacehaven.