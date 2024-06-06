Horley Infant School & Yattendon School officially join Greensand Multi Academy Trust!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Greensand Multi Academy Trust is delighted to announce the official joining of Horley Infant School & Yattendon School as part of the Trust, marking a significant milestone in the schools’ journey towards educational excellence and enhanced collaboration.

Effective from 3rd June 2024, Horley Infant School & Yattendon School joined forces with Greensand Multi Academy Trust after two years of successful collaboration as Associate Schools. This established relationship has laid a strong foundation for the formal partnership, promising to bring innovative educational practices, shared resources, and enriched learning opportunities for all students and staff.

Guy Perkins – Headteacher @ Yattendon & Jason Walters – Headteacher @ Horley Infant School, said: "Horley Infant School and Yattendon School are both delighted to officially join Greensand Multi Academy Trust after a successful two-year period as Associate Schools. This transition marks a significant step forward for both our school communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the past two years, we have witnessed first-hand the benefits of collaboration, shared resources and professional development that the Trust offers. Our pupils and staff have already experienced enriched educational experiences and greater opportunities to ‘step into their greatness’ and we look forward to continuing this journey of excellence together.”

Staff dressed in Green for 'Green Day'

Sue Wardlow, CEO of Greensand Multi Academy Trust, welcomes both schools to the Trust: “We are thrilled to officially have Horley Infant School & Yattendon School join our family of schools. Their dedication to academic excellence and holistic development mirrors our core values and over the past two years as Associate Schools, we have witnessed their commitment to innovation and excellence.

Together, we will continue to create an enriched educational environment where every pupil is encouraged and supported to reach their full potential.”

We understand that change can bring challenges, but it also brings new possibilities building on a shared vision to create thriving communities where every member feels a sense of belonging and pride to deliver a shared vision of excellence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We work hard to ensure our partner schools retain the unique qualities that make them individually special. This helps preserve the distinctive character and traditions which have made each school a cherished part of their local community.

Pupils dressed in green for 'Green Day'

Both schools enjoyed a ‘Green Day’ on Monday to celebrate the news, dressed in green and with plenty of fun activities!

Key benefits of this collaboration include:

Enhanced Curriculum: Access to a broader range of academic and extracurricular programs, fostering well-rounded student development.

Professional Development: Opportunities for staff to engage in cutting-edge professional development, ensuring they remain at the forefront of educational best practices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils dressed in green for 'Green Day'

Shared Resources: Economies of scale in procurement and resource sharing, enabling more efficient and effective use of funds and facilities.