Horsham MP opens new specialist school
Aurora Vincent House School, in North Parade, provides a nurturing and inclusive environment designed specifically for neurodivergent learners aged 11 to 16.
Such has been the interest from parents in Horsham that many of the young people starting at the school come from within a three-mile radius of the school.
Speaking at the school’s official opening, Mr Milne said: “Too many families in Horsham have told me about a SEND system that simply isn't working for their children.
“Aurora Vincent House School represents the kind of specialist provision we desperately need more of across West Sussex.
“For those young people who are able to attend, this school will make a real difference.
“Every child deserves an education that meets their needs, and we must continue pushing for the fundamental reforms our SEND system requires.”
Headteacher Rob Walton said: “We’re grateful to Mr Milne for officially opening Vincent House.
“He showed great interest in our work to create a calm, safe and supportive space that helps reduce anxiety and encourage learning.
“Our school is very much about being neuro-affirmative which means celebrating our students’ differences and creating the right environment so they can flourish both mentally and academically.
“By doing this, we’re also able to identify and support students who may have been masking or camouflaging for significant period of their lives.”
Aurora Vincent House is one of 27 registered services run by The Aurora Group, one of the UK’s leading independent providers of education, care and support services for children and young people with additional needs.
CEO Kelvin Donald, said: “Specialist schools such as Aurora Vincent House School are equipped with highly skilled teaching, support and therapeutic teams that are specifically geared towards helping young people achieve their potential in all aspects of their lives.
“At The Aurora Group, we’re proud of the difference we’re making to the lives of children, young people and adults with SEND.”