A Horsham mum who teaches children to meditate is now also helping children in Iceland.

Angela Spencer is an accredited mindfulness and meditation teacher at Horsham Nursery School in Harwood Road.

And last Friday the school hosted a mindfulness training day for 17 Icelandic teachers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, organised by Angela, was aimed at teaching the Icelandic visitors about the work the school is doing to support the social and emotional wellbeing of its ‘Early Years’ children, staff, and parents, so that they can teach their preschool children back in Iceland.

Liz Mellor, headteacher of Horsham Nursery School, and the staff welcomed 17 teachers from Iceland to observe and learn about the school's commitment to wellbeing and mindfulness. The event was organised by Angela Spencer, Horsham Nursery School's wellbeing mindfulness lead.

"It was during the Covid pandemic that my school gave me the privilege of teaching mindfulness with those children whose parents were working at the front line and those families who were experiencing high levels of anxiety,” said Angela.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My goal at the time was to introduce the language of mindfulness and to show the children through playful and joyful activities how they could connect with themselves through their breath, and physical sensations using movement and exploring senses.

“It was a great success, with parents telling us that their children were modelling and talking about it at home.

“When my headteacher Liz Mellor offered me the position of Mindfulness Well-Being Lead in 2022, my dreams of being a champion for Early Years Mindfulness came true.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mindfulness and meditation teacher Angela Spencer

Angela is now also working on a funded project with Chichester University on a study looking at the results of teaching mindfulness to pre-schoolers.

And she has also talked to sixth form students at Horsham’s Collyer’s College, as well as organising training at other child nurseries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The work I am doing is going to help empower early years children with tools to help them connect with themselves when managing big feelings and emotions,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I continue to be a passionate advocate for early years wellbeing for children and parents and feel very proud that I have reached teachers as far as Iceland knowing they will be teaching tools to help their little ones with their mental wellbeing.”