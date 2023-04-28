Angela Spencer is an accredited mindfulness and meditation teacher at Horsham Nursery School in Harwood Road.
And last Friday the school hosted a mindfulness training day for 17 Icelandic teachers.
The event, organised by Angela, was aimed at teaching the Icelandic visitors about the work the school is doing to support the social and emotional wellbeing of its ‘Early Years’ children, staff, and parents, so that they can teach their preschool children back in Iceland.
"It was during the Covid pandemic that my school gave me the privilege of teaching mindfulness with those children whose parents were working at the front line and those families who were experiencing high levels of anxiety,” said Angela.
"My goal at the time was to introduce the language of mindfulness and to show the children through playful and joyful activities how they could connect with themselves through their breath, and physical sensations using movement and exploring senses.
“It was a great success, with parents telling us that their children were modelling and talking about it at home.
“When my headteacher Liz Mellor offered me the position of Mindfulness Well-Being Lead in 2022, my dreams of being a champion for Early Years Mindfulness came true.”
Angela is now also working on a funded project with Chichester University on a study looking at the results of teaching mindfulness to pre-schoolers.
And she has also talked to sixth form students at Horsham’s Collyer’s College, as well as organising training at other child nurseries.
“The work I am doing is going to help empower early years children with tools to help them connect with themselves when managing big feelings and emotions,” she said.
"I continue to be a passionate advocate for early years wellbeing for children and parents and feel very proud that I have reached teachers as far as Iceland knowing they will be teaching tools to help their little ones with their mental wellbeing.”
Angela’s work echoes that of the Princess of Wales in her quest to raise awareness of early years mindfulness.