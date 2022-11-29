Director Matthew Bates explains: “The play feels like a Dickens adventure – a rollercoaster ride for our heroes with a strong moral heart. We follow the fate of desperate children who slip through the cracks of society so it’s a very timely Christmas show for 2022, and the senior cast are fantastic. There’s drama, action, heartache, and some sublime excerpts from Handel’s Messiah. It’s also fitting since Christ’s Hospital, established in 1553 to educate the poorest children in London, was closely associated with the Coram Hospital, which took in illegitimate babies in Georgian London. Both had royal patrons and responded to the poverty crisis, and they paved the way for our universal system of education, fostering and adoption for vulnerable young people. It’s an inspiring legacy, and both are still going strong today. Coram Boy promises to be a seasonal treat that transports audiences back in time and ultimately restores our faith in the human spirit.” Thursday and Friday, December 1 and 2, 7.30pm, Christ’s Hospital Theatre. Tickets are priced at £8 for adults and £7 for concs : savoysystems.co.uk.