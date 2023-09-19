Pupils and staff at a Horsham school are celebrating after receiving two major awards.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shelley Primary School in Broadbridge Heath has received a prestigious Artsmark Award and has also achieved Gold in the government-led School Games Mark.

The Artsmark Award is the only creative quality standard for schools, accredited by Arts Council England. It supports schools to develop and celebrate arts and cultural education, putting creativity and wellbeing at the heart of the curriculum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme ensures every young person can be creative and access a diverse, high-quality cultural education. In order to achieve their Artsmark Award, Shelley Primary School had to develop their arts and culture provision to embed a broad and ambitious curriculum which was achieved by creating an overall plan that was committed to and delivered across the whole school.

Pupils and staff at Shelley Primary School in Broadbridge Heath are celebrating after gaining two major awards. Photo: Google

Headteacher Kirsty Fitzscott said: “We’re extremely proud of achieving our Artsmark Silver Award. We are committed to delivering a high-quality arts and cultural education and we look forward to continue to grow with Artsmark.”

Arts Council chief executive Dr Darren Henley said: “I would like to congratulate Shelley Primary School on their Artsmark Award. Becoming an Artsmark school demonstrates that through offering a broad, ambitious, and creative curriculum, every pupil can develop character and resilience, increasing their knowledge, curiosity and skills that will remain with them through to adult life.”

The School Games Mark award scheme rewards schools for commitment to the development of competition in school and the community, and, Shelley Primary School says it is “delighted to have been recognised for our success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our sporting achievements this year include: competing in 12 different football tournaments; winning the Horsham Schools Swimming Gala; representing the Horsham area in the Sussex County Cricket Championship; and coming runner-up in the Horsham Area Basketball championships.”

A total of 83 Shelley pupils competed in local inter-school competitions and tournaments this year. A school spokesperson added: “We are extremely proud of their dedication to all aspects of school sport, including those young volunteers, leaders and officials who made our competitions possible.