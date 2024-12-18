Horsham students check out international hotels group

WINDSOR DISCOVERY DAY “UNFORGETTABLE”

Collyer’s Travel and Tourism students took part in an exciting Discovery Day at the International Hotels Group (IHG) in Windsor. The event, set against the stunning backdrop of Windsor Castle, provided the group with invaluable insights into the hospitality industry and potential career paths.

Head of Travel and Tourism, Nikki Stone explained: “The day kicked off with an informative session on the various career opportunities and progression routes within IHG. Students learned about the diverse roles available in the hospitality sector, from front-of-house positions to management roles. The session highlighted the importance of gaining experience in different departments to build a well-rounded skill set, essential for career advancement in the industry.”

One of the highlights of the day was a workshop on creating an outstanding LinkedIn profile. Experts from IHG shared tips on how to make profiles stand out, emphasizing the importance of a professional photo, a compelling headline, and a detailed summary of skills and experiences. This also included how to use AI to its best effect. Students were encouraged to showcase their achievements and connect with industry professionals to expand their network.

Nikki Stone added: “We are incredibly proud of our students who were all engaged about their future and the opportunities available to them. We are very lucky to have such an amazing collaboration with IHG, who are amazing. We also run an enrichment programme open to all students in the college called IHG Skills Builder, where students can learn essential skills for the workplace such as writing a good CV, working as a team, managing stress in the workplace and leadership & management skills.”

Rebecca Adams, Collyer’s Director of Progression, was delighted: “Huge thanks to the International Hotels Group for creating these wonderful opportunities for our students to learn about the hospitality industry from leading experts in this field. The Discovery Day at IHG was a resounding success, leaving Collyer's Travel and Tourism students inspired and informed about their future career pathways.

“The combination of professional development sessions and engaging activities made for an unforgettable experience, setting the scene for their future endeavours in the hospitality industry.”