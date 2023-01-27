Horsham students' Q&A explores the next steps after college

PVL, based in Burgess Hill, have been saving lives on the roads since 1999, as the world’s leading company creating high visibility markings for emergency service, highways, and security vehicles.During a fast-paced and entertaining session, Nick answered questions about the changing job market, motivation, personal branding and what he looks for when employing people. Nick also spoke modestly about his hugely successful career path, and covered areas including people management, managing change, working abroad, and turning creative ideas into action.Nick told the group: “Positive communication, people skills, taking pride and enjoying your work are some of keys to success and being happy in your career.”Deputy Principal Steve Martell, who hosted the tv-style presentation, said: “Nick is passionate about helping the next generation. He is massively supportive of our careers work at Collyer’s, and even took time out from his busy schedule to stay behind and answer further questions from the students after the session finished!“Nick was amazing, and we owe him massive thanks.”Rebecca Adams, Director of Progression, said: “It was really kind of Nick to give up so much of his valuable time to prepare for, and take part in, the Q&A session with our keen students.“The employability programme guides students into the world of work with the help of taught sessions, workshops, trips, work experience, and a host of inspiring special guests.”Brian Dickinson, who teaches Employability, said: “The students and I found the session enjoyable, hugely informative and inspiring.”