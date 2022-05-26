Horsham wardens walk the walk with local schools as part of Walk to School Week awareness campaign

The aim was to raise awareness of air pollution and the health benefits of walking to school. They also reminded parents about safe driving/parking and not to park on zig-zag lines when dropping off and picking up their children.
The teams engaged with pupils and parents at drop-off and pick-up times and gave out leaflets highlighting the benefits of walking to school, where possible, and walking more in general. The campaign was deemed a great success and another week is planned later in the year.
You can contact the Horsham Town Neighbourhood Wardens via email [email protected] or by calling 07795 051561 (Maria) or 07795 051555 (Charlie).