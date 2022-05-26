Horsham wardens walk the walk with local schools as part of Walk to School Week awareness campaign

Horsham Town Neighbourhood Wardens Maria Colenso and Charlie Nell recently joined forces with Horsham District Council’s Parking and Environmental Health teams, local police PCSOs and West Sussex Fire and Rescue service to run a Walk to School Week awareness campaign at five Horsham schools.

By Matt Pole
Thursday, 26th May 2022, 11:09 am
Updated Thursday, 26th May 2022, 11:17 am

The aim was to raise awareness of air pollution and the health benefits of walking to school. They also reminded parents about safe driving/parking and not to park on zig-zag lines when dropping off and picking up their children.

The teams engaged with pupils and parents at drop-off and pick-up times and gave out leaflets highlighting the benefits of walking to school, where possible, and walking more in general. The campaign was deemed a great success and another week is planned later in the year.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

You can contact the Horsham Town Neighbourhood Wardens via email [email protected] or by calling 07795 051561 (Maria) or 07795 051555 (Charlie).

Neighbourhood Wardens with West Sussex Fire and Rescue support walk to school week

READ THIS: Two arrested after trying to break into village property near Horsham.

Leading Horsham restaurant is put up for sale.

West Sussex's Bluebell Railway could be extended westwards.

Horsham District Council