Host families needed for new English language school in Rye

LEC students in London

LEC has been sending French students to the UK to learn English for the last 50 years and a new English language school is being set up in Rye for 30 students aged 14-17. The students arrive on 10th July and leave on the 23rd. They need host families to stay with for the 13 nights they're here.

During their stay the students have English lessons at Tilling Green Community Centre every morning from 9 until 12.30 followed by lunch there, and organised activities every afternoon until 5.30 during the week. They'll be busy from the Friday morning after arrival on the 10th, and then Monday to Friday until they leave. The first weekend is a 'family' weekend when we encourage the host families to introduce the student(s) to the town, play some sport or visit a place of local interest, e.g. Rye Harbour. On the second weekend the students will have a full day excursion to Brighton on Saturday so will be with families on the Sunday only.

The role of the host family is to speak to the students in English and show them what living in a British household is like - sharing cultures from both the UK and France. Meals need to be provided (breakfast, packed lunch on weekdays and for Brighton, evening meal) and students should have a comfortable bed. Laundry services also need to be provided. Families can take one or two students depending on the space they have and will be paid for the two weeks. The rates are:

- 2 students 13 nights £676 - 1 student 13 nights £351 - French teacher 13 nights £416

Families will have 24/7 access to the Local Organiser and the French teachers they travel with should families need it, e.g. in the case of illness.

If you’re interested, please email me [email protected] or text on 07944884145.