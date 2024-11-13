Housebuilder donates high visibility jackets to light up Hassocks pupils on their walk to school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In support of Road Safety Week, Oak Tree Primary School recently received a donation of high visibility jackets from Taylor Wimpey South Thames.

Since 1995, road safety charity Brake has been working to make streets safe and healthy places for all. Road Safety Week (17th - 23rd November) is Brake's biggest road safety campaign, with thousands of schools, organisations and communities getting involved to share important road safety messages.

In order to ensure pupils at the school can enjoy their walk to and from school safely during the winter months and beyond, the housebuilder has gifted 45 high visibility jackets to the children for them to wear during their morning and evening commute.

Johnathan Cook, Year 5 Class Teacher at Oak Tree Primary School, said: “Road Safety Week is a vital campaign and we’re really grateful to Taylor Wimpey for their kind donation. Walking is a great way for our pupils to be happy and engaged when they start the day with us, and the donation enables them to arrive and leave the school premises in a much safer way, which is the most important thing of all.”

Pupils at Oak Tree Primary School following the hi vis vest donation from Taylor Wimpey South Thames

Louise Adams, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “We’re proud to have been able to make this donation to Oak Tree Primary School, and are always keen to support Road Safety Week. Establishing road awareness in young people is an important way to improve the safety on roads for everyone.

“We want to encourage children and their parents to walk to school, and we hope the high visibility jackets we’ve donated will help them to do this safely, and provide them with reassurance while out on their travels.”

Year five pupils at Oak Tree Primary School following a hi vis vest donation from Taylor Wimpey South Thames for Road Safety Week

