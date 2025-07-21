Housebuilder donates £500 to Barnham Primary School to fund vital library book replacement

Premium southeast housebuilder, Elivia Homes, has made a donation of £500 to Barnham Primary School, supporting the school’s efforts to replace old and damaged library books. The initiative will help ensure students will have access to a diverse and engaging selection of high-quality reading materials, fostering a love of literacy from an early age.

An official cheque presentation took place, where Phil Kellaway, sales manager at Elivia Homes Southern, handed over the donation to Headteacher James Everett, joined by students and school staff. The school is located just a short distance from Elivia’s West Sussex developments, Foxhills and St George’s Park, thoughtfully designed collections of two, three- and four-bedroom family homes imbued with charm and character in a tranquil village setting.

James Everett, Headteacher at Barnham Primary School, commented: “We are incredibly thankful to Elivia Homes for the generous donation. Books are a valuable resource for young people and are at the heart of our learning environment. Their contribution to the fundraising will help us with replacing worn-out titles with fresh, exciting reads that inspire a love of learning in the students.”

Elivia Homes’ support reflects the housebuilder’s strong belief in giving back to the communities it helps shape.

Phil added: “We don’t just believe in building houses, but also strong, well-supported communities, and that starts with providing opportunities for young people and their families. Education is the cornerstone of that vision, and we’re proud to be supporting Barnham Primary School in giving their students better access to books that stimulate their imaginations, creativity and literacy development. We hope this contribution makes a meaningful difference in the pupils’ journeys.”

The donation will be used by the school to revitalise reading areas and classroom book collections, replacing well-loved reading materials with new titles reflecting the interests of the pupils, promoting a love of storytelling.

For more information on Elivia Homes, visit the website or call the Southern sales office on 01489 773 577