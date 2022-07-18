Housing developer supports Walberton and Binsted school raise funds for outdoor learning space

Vistry, which is building new homes under the Linden Homes brand at its Avisford Grange location in Walberton, gave £250 to Walberton and Binsted CE Primary School to help with the costs of the disco-themed event, which included a bouncy inflatable course.
The fair took place last month and also included activities such as a fun run, tombola, hook a duck and barbecue. With hundreds of students and parents in attendance, more than £4,500 was raised in total.
Vicky Lutyens, secretary of Walberton and Binsted Parents and Teachers Association, said: “The proceeds will go towards an outdoor learning area which is really important to the children. The outdoor structure will be great to provide the children with a visual learning experience that aligns with their topics of study.”