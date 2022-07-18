Housing developer supports Walberton and Binsted school raise funds for outdoor learning space

Adrian McGreevy, deputy headteacher at Walberton and Binsted CofE Primary School, at the summer fair. The event was sponsored by Vistry Group, which is building new homes at Avisford Grange in Walberton

Vistry, which is building new homes under the Linden Homes brand at its Avisford Grange location in Walberton, gave £250 to Walberton and Binsted CE Primary School to help with the costs of the disco-themed event, which included a bouncy inflatable course.

The fair took place last month and also included activities such as a fun run, tombola, hook a duck and barbecue. With hundreds of students and parents in attendance, more than £4,500 was raised in total.