Hove Learning Federation celebrates outstanding OFSTED ratings for Hove Junior School and West Hove Infant School

Hove Learning Federation has received an Outstanding rating for Hove Junior School in its recent Ofsted inspection, reflecting the hard work and dedication of pupils, staff, governors, and parents.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This follows the Outstanding Ofsted inspection result received for West Hove Infant School in November 2024.

The Junior School inspection commended the inspirational leadership team for establishing consistent approaches to developing staff expertise in subject knowledge, teaching, learning, and assessment. It noted the clear routines and policies which foster excellent behaviour and the consistently positive attitudes to learning among pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school was recognised as a welcoming and inclusive environment, where diversity is celebrated and pupils are proud to belong.

Hove Junior School rated Outstanding in recent Ofsted inspection

Staff were praised for holding the highest expectations for all pupils, noting that across subjects, pupils consistently meet these expectations and by the end of Key Stage 2, pupils achieve particularly strong outcomes in reading, writing, and mathematics. It also highlighted that disadvantaged pupils, including those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), receive tailored support and make progress in line with their peers.

Inspectors also praised the Junior School for:

Preparing pupils exceptionally well for the next stage of their education, with pupils demonstrating the school’s learning characteristics such as resilience, perseverance, and collaboration with confidence.

Putting wellbeing at the heart of school life, creating a happy, safe environment. The thoughtfully designed personal, social, and health education (PSHE) curriculum was noted for helping pupils recognise risks to mental health and supporting one another effectively.

Maintaining high attendance and excellent behaviour, with pupils benefitting from strong, supportive relationships with staff across the school.

In the Infant School inspection, Osted noted West Hove Infant School delivers an Outstanding education and a well-structured curriculum alongside top-tier levels of pupil engagement, behaviour, safeguarding, and leadership.

They praised the infants school for providing a sense of belonging even in a larger school setting so pupils feel “known and heard” and ensuring pupils actively shape school policies, enhancing well-being and engagement. The inspection also noted pupils demonstrate strong understanding of equality, kindness, spirituality, and fairness - reflecting readiness for life in modern Britain.

Inspectors also praised the Infant school for:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leaders at all levels, especially in SEND, showing urgency and determination in ensuring quality education.

A meticulously sequenced curriculum starting from Reception, underpinned by highly effective, consistent teaching across the entire school.

Ensuring pupils are highly motivated and thrive on the high expectations set by staff.

Having a school that effectively nurtures emotional intelligence and mental health with robust safeguarding procedures in place with attendance well-monitored and consistently high thanks to strong collaboration with families.

Ensuring early reading provision is a key priority with reception pupils able to confidently make rapid progress and targeted interventions to effectively close gaps, particularly for disadvantaged and SEND pupils.

Headteacher Maddie Southern said: “I am immensely proud of the Outstanding Ofsted outcomes across Hove Learning Federations Junior and Infant schools. The Outstanding ratings for Hove Junior School and West Hove Infant School are a testament not only to the unwavering commitment, talent and resilience of our staff teams but to the hard work and enthusiasm of our pupils, and the continued support from our governors and parents.

“While we are of course delighted with the recognition, our focus firmly remains on striving for excellence for our pupils and the outstanding results won’t slow us down. We are further motivated to continue improving, evolving, and delivering the very best education and opportunities for every child across our schools.”

Lisa Marshall, Chair of Governors added: “Achieving such strong Ofsted outcomes with an Outstanding Hove Junior School and West Hove Infants School reflects the collective dedication, hard work, and shared vision that drives our school communities forward.

“We are very proud of the result which supports our firm focus on continuous improvement and on delivering exceptional education for each child. This is a milestone to celebrate, but also a springboard for what comes next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The entire governing body is delighted and extends our thanks and congratulations to Headteacher Maddie Southern and our staff teams, pupils, and parents across the Hove Learning Federation schools.”

Hove Learning Federations is one of the largest primary federations in the city spanning three sites at School Road, Portland Road, and Holland Road. Educating nearly 1,200 primary-aged pupils, Hove Learning Federation will continue building on its Outstanding rated success across all its schools and remains committed to providing a high-quality education for every child.