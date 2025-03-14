How has British society changed in the past 100 years? Chichester professor explores this question in free lecture

A University of Chichester academic is set to speak about British society and how it has changed over the past 100 years, in his Inaugural lecture as Professor of Modern History. The title of the lecture is: The Kingdom of the Mind and the Ends of Liberal Democracy.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrew Chandler, who has lectured at the University for 15 years and oversees the History and Politics programme, said: “I look forward to speaking about the diverse ways in which British culture has altered within the public contexts of institutional, religious and political life.”

Professor Chandler read Medieval and Modern History at the University of Birmingham before studying for his doctorate at the University of Cambridge. He lectured at the universities of Birmingham, Keele and British Columbia before setting up the George Bell Institute at the Queen’s Foundation in Birmingham in 1996. This he brought to the University of Chichester in 2007, where he now teaches courses in British, European and American History. His international reputation rests on his knowledge of Bishop George Bell, the British Churches across the 20th century and the relationship between religion and politics in the modern world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Chandler added: “We often assume that our society today is essentially the same as British society 100 years ago. Many of the institutions that were present then are still with us; indeed, they continue to govern us, fashion our sense of identity or employ us.

Professor Andrew Chandler

“But the age of liberal democracy which created so much of this inheritance was a distinct civilization. While it sought social and economic improvement in ambitious public reforms, it also sought to free individual thought and experience from old oppressions and constraints by fostering a love of ideas, literature, music and art.

“The purpose of this lecture will be to suggest a number of approaches to this striking age in British history. If its defining ideals have since been altered, challenged and even undermined, how has this occurred? Indeed, has the kingdom of the mind changed, and all society with it?”

All are welcome to attend at the University of Chichester, 27 March, 6.30pm. To book your free ticket, please go to Eventbrite.