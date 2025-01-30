How to Choose A Holiday Camp for your Child's Half-Term

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

How to Choose the Right Holiday Scheme for Your Child Introduction: With half-term approaching, many parents and carers will be searching for a holiday camp that offers both excellent care and plenty of fun for their children. For working parents, this is often a necessity, while for others, it’s an opportunity for children to socialise and enjoy structured activities during the break. However, with so many holiday camps and playschemes available, choosing the right one can feel overwhelming.

If your child already attends an after-school club, it might seem easiest to book them into its holiday scheme. However, this isn’t always the best option. After-school clubs are typically based at the child’s school, and spending the holidays in the same environment may not feel like much of a break. On the other hand, staying in a familiar setting means your child will likely be with the same friends, which is often their top priority.

While venue and friendships are important, other factors will ensure your child is safe, well cared for, and happy throughout the half-term holiday.

Do Your Homework!

Before booking, it’s important to research the holiday camp to ensure it meets your expectations for safety, staffing, and overall quality.

The Ofsted website allows you to look up a provider’s latest inspection report, offering insight into the club’s quality and standards. However, if the last inspection was over a year ago, bear in mind that staffing and operations may have changed. It’s still essential to visit the scheme, speak to staff, request a guided tour, and, if possible, check reviews or ask other parents for feedback.

Safeguarding and Security

While Ofsted assesses safeguarding procedures, and staff to child ratios, you should personally check the following:

Sign-in and sign-out process – Is it secure and well-monitored?Site security – Are entrances and exits controlled? How are visitors, unconnected to the scheme, monitored?Off-site activities – What are the staff-to-child ratios, and how do staff set boundaries in public spaces (e.g., parks)?

A high-quality scheme will have a mix of staff ages, balancing experience with energy. Too many staff members under 20 can be a concern, as younger employees—while often enthusiastic—may focus more on socialising with each other than on supervising children.

Food and Refreshments

Children will either bring a packed lunch or, if eligible, receive a free meal through the holiday activities and food programme (HAF.) The meals provided should be nutritious and cater to food allergies or dietary needs. The scheme should have clear procedures to prevent cross-contamination, such as ensuring children with nut allergies do not come into contact with food brought in by others.

A great holiday scheme isn’t just about childcare, it’s about giving your child a fun, inspiring, and enriching experience. When you find the right one, they’ll come home buzzing with excitement, full of stories about their adventures, and counting down the days until they can go back again. And with a little research now, you’ll have a trusted option for plenty of exciting, stress-free school holidays ahead!

Dee Lumley-Sharpe formerly ran playschemes and out of school clubs as well as being a lecturer and early years education writer. She now runs www.CreativeLearningAdventures.net