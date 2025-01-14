Hundreds of BTECs and other Level 3 vocational qualifications at risk of being scrapped - here's the full list

Amber Allott
By Amber Allott

Education writer

Published 14th Jan 2025, 12:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
These BTECs and vocational qualifications may soon have rarity value 📜
  • Hundreds of BTECS and other vocational qualifications will be defunded from later this year
  • Many overlap with new ‘T Level’ qualifications, which will remain and effectively replace them
  • Others being discontinued include courses with very few students over the past few years
  • For many of these qualifications, this year’s graduating cohort will be the last ones able to earn them

England’s learners will soon say goodbye to dozens of vocational courses being defunded or replaced - including qualifications in early education, construction, IT and more.

The Government has recently completed a rapid review of Level 3 vocational qualifications, including numerous ‘BTECs’, which were set to be defunded at the end of the 2024/25 academic year by the previous, Conservative-led Government. Many had overlapped with the new T Level qualifications, a series of industry-focused, post-GCSE courses loosely equivalent to A Levels, that have been slowly rolled out since 2020.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Under the new review’s provisional outcomes, published last month, some 70% of courses initially slated for defunding have been saved - or have had their funding extended for now. Some that do cover the same content as T Levels will be allowed to coexist with them for the time being, while many courses in key sectors like agriculture, finance and accounting, healthcare, and engineering will also be able to stick around. Awarding organisations with courses marked for defunding are also able to appeal, with these closing on 24 January.

However, according to the new list, hundreds of qualifications remain on the chopping block in 2025. This is for a variety of reasons, including consistently having less than one hundred students taking them, alternatives (including new T Levels) being available, the course involving less than 150 hours of guided learning, and those that were already due to end or have funding cut from the end of the academic year. Many early years education courses are also set to end - as they no longer meets the Department for Education’s criteria of “full and relevant Early Years Educator qualifications”.

Here is the full list of Level 3 courses currently set to lose their funding this year. We’ve sorted them by awarding organisation (or exam board) so that you can easily search for the one that your school, college, or training organisation uses.

The Government plans to stop funding hundreds of vocational qualifications this year - with many to be replaced by new 'T Levels'The Government plans to stop funding hundreds of vocational qualifications this year - with many to be replaced by new 'T Levels'
The Government plans to stop funding hundreds of vocational qualifications this year - with many to be replaced by new 'T Levels' | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

1st4sport

Level 3 Certificate in CoachingLevel 3 Diploma in Sporting ExcellenceLevel 3 NVQ Diploma In Personal Training

Active IQ

Level 3 Diploma In Sports Massage TherapyLevel 3 Diploma in Personal TrainingLevel 3 Diploma in Gym Instructing and Personal TrainingLevel 3 Extended Diploma in Personal TrainingLevel 3 Award In Designing Exercise Programmes for Older Adults

AIM Qualifications

Level 3 Diploma in Building, Installation and Property Maintenance SkillsLevel 3 NVQ Diploma in Occupational Work SupervisionLevel 3 Foundation Diploma in Cyber SecurityLevel 3 Extended Diploma in Cyber SecurityLevel 3 Award in Understanding the Principles and Practices of Assessment
Level 3 Certificate in Supporting Teaching and Learning in SchoolsLevel 3 Award in Supporting Teaching and Learning in SchoolsLevel 3 Award in Business AdministrationLevel 3 Certificate in Business Administration

AQA

Level 3 Certificate in Applied ScienceLevel 3 Extended Certificate in Applied Science

Awarding Body for the Built Environment (ABBE)

Level 3 Award in Fire Door InspectionLevel 3 NVQ Diploma in Spray Foam Insulation and ApplicationLevel 3 Certificate in Assessing Vocational Achievement
Level 3 Award in Assessing Competence in the Work EnvironmentLevel 3 Award in Assessing Vocationally Related AchievementLevel 3 Award in Understanding the Principles and Practices of Assessment

Awards for Training and Higher Education (ATHE)

Level 3 Diploma in Information and Digital TechnologiesLevel 3 Diploma in Health and Social CareLevel 3 Diploma in Business and Management

BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT

Level 3 Certificate in IT User Skills

BIIAB

Level 3 Diploma in Children's Learning and Development (Early Years Educator)Level 3 Diploma in Healthcare SupportLevel 3 Diploma in Adult Care

BPEC Certification

Level 3 Diploma in Plumbing and Domestic HeatingLevel 3 Diploma in Gas Engineering

City and Guilds of London Institute

Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Domestic Plumbing and HeatingLevel 3 NVQ Diploma in Domestic Plumbing and Heating (Gas Fired Water and Central Heating Appliances)Level 3 Diploma in StonemasonryLevel 3 Electrotechnical QualificationLevel 3 Diploma in Refrigeration, Air-Conditioning and Heat Pump Systems
Level 3 Heating and Ventilating Craftsperson Qualification (Industrial and Commercial)Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Plastering (Construction)Level 3 Diploma in Plumbing and Domestic HeatingLevel 3 NVQ Diploma in Occupational Work Supervision (Construction)Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Trowel Occupations (Construction)
Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Wood Occupations (Construction)Level 3 Electrotechnical Experienced Worker QualificationLevel 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation Installation and Maintenance: Water Heating and Wet Central HeatingLevel 3 Diploma In BricklayingLevel 3 Diploma in Gas Engineering
Level 3 Award in the Requirements for Electrical Installations (BS 7671:2018)Level 3 NVQ in Insulation and Building Treatments (Construction)Level 3 Certificate for Retrofit AdvisorsLevel 3 NVQ in Decorative Finishing – Painting and Decorating (Construction)Level 3 Diploma in ICT Professional Competence
Level 3 Award in the Principles of CodingLevel 3 Diploma For the Early Years Practitioner (Early Years Educator)Level 3 Certificate in ICT Systems and PrinciplesLevel 3 Diploma In Aircraft Maintenance (Civil Aircraft Mechanical)Level 3 Diploma for IT Users
Level 3 Diploma in Aviation Maintenance (Military Development Competence)Level 3 Diploma in Maritime Defence (Development Competence)Level 3 Diploma in Maritime Defence (Development Knowledge)Level 3 Diploma in Aeronautical Engineering Survival Equipment MaintenanceLevel 3 Diploma in Boatbuilding (Advanced)
Level 3 Diploma in Marine Engineering (Advanced)Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Development Knowledge)Level 3 Extended Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Development Knowledge)Level 3 Diploma in Healthcare SupportLevel 3 Certificate in Assessing Vocational Achievement
Level 3 Award in Assessing Competence in the Work EnvironmentLevel 3 NVQ Diploma in Electrotechnical Services (Electrical Maintenance)Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Installing Electrotechnical Systems and Equipment (Buildings, Structures and the Environment) Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Wood Occupations (Construction)Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Bricklaying (450)
Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Plastering (450)Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Site Carpentry (450)Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Architectural Joinery (450)Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Painting and Decorating (450)Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Health and Care (1080)
Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Health and Care (540)
Courses which no longer meet count as full and relevant Early Years Educator qualifications are among those being scrappedCourses which no longer meet count as full and relevant Early Years Educator qualifications are among those being scrapped
Courses which no longer meet count as full and relevant Early Years Educator qualifications are among those being scrapped | (Photo: Adobe Stock)

Crossfields Institute

Level 3 Diploma in Holistic Baby and Child Care (Early Years Educator)

Engineering Construction Industry Training Board

Level 3 Certificate in Nuclear Engineering & ScienceLevel 3 Diploma in Nuclear Engineering & ScienceLevel 3 Diploma in Integrated Nuclear Engineering & ScienceLevel 3 Diploma in Engineering Construction Lifting, Positioning and Installing Structures, Plant and Equipment
Level 3 Diploma in Engineering Construction MaintenanceLevel 3 Diploma in Installing Engineering Construction Plant and SystemsLevel 3 Diploma in Engineering Design and DraughtingLevel 3 Diploma in Project Controls Practice and Techniques

Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited (EAL)

Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Installing Electrotechnical Systems and EquipmentLevel 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation: Core Skills and KnowledgeLevel 3 Award In the Initial Verification and Certification of Electrical InstallationsLevel 3 Award In the In‐Service Inspection and Testing Of Electrical EquipmentLevel 3 Diploma in Plumbing and Heating
Level 3 Advanced Diploma in PlumbingLevel 3 Award in the Requirements for Electrical Installations (BS 7671:2018)Level 3 Diploma in Plumbing and Domestic HeatingLevel 3 Award in the Requirements of Fire Detection and Fire Alarm Systems for Buildings (BS 5839-1:2017)Level 3 Award in Industrial and Panel Wiring
Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Providing Electronic Fire and Security SystemsLevel 3 Certificate in Power Supply and Distribution CablingLevel 3 Diploma in Fabrication and Welding Engineering TechnologyLevel 3 NVQ Diploma in Fabrication and Welding EngineeringLevel 3 Diploma in Machining (Development knowledge)
Level 3 Diploma in Maritime Defence (Development Competence)Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering - Technical Support Technician (Development Competence)Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering - Fabricator (Development Competence)Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering – Mechatronics Maintenance Technician (Development Competence)Level 3 Award in Vehicle Tail Lift Inspection and Maintenance
Level 3 Award in The Installation and Maintenance of Compressed Gas Supply SystemsLevel 3 Extended NVQ Diploma in Fabrication and Welding EngineeringLevel 3 Advanced Diploma in Engineering Technology

FDQ

Level 3 Diploma in Food & Drink Operations

Focus Awards

Level 3 Diploma for the Children's Workforce (Early Years Educator)

FutureQuals

Level 3 Diploma in Ambulance Emergency and Urgent Care SupportLevel 3 Award in Patient Care Services: Ambulance DrivingLevel 3 Diploma in Early Years Education and Childcare (Early Years Educator)Level 3 Diploma in Healthcare SupportLevel 3 Diploma in Adult Care

Gateway Qualifications

Level 3 Certificate in Digital Business SolutionsLevel 3 Certificate in Digital Engineering DesignLevel 3 Diploma in Digital Engineering DesignLevel 3 Certificate in Digital Product DesignLevel 3 Diploma in Digital Product Design
Level 3 Certificate in Games TechnologiesLevel 3 Diploma in Games TechnologiesLevel 3 Diploma in Social Media for E-CommerceLevel 3 Diploma in Systems InfrastructureLevel 3 Diploma in Digital Business Solutions
Level 3 Certificate in Systems InfrastructureLevel 3 Award in Supporting Children’s Speech, Language and CommunicationLevel 3 Award In E-SafetyLevel 3 Diploma for Supporting Teaching and Learning in SchoolsLevel 3 Certificate for Supporting Teaching and Learning in Schools
Level 3 Diploma in Healthcare SupportLevel 3 Diploma in Adult Care

GQA

Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Plastering (Construction)Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Cladding Occupations (Construction)Level 3 NVQ Diploma In Decorative Finishing-Painting and Decorating (Construction)Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Wood Occupations (Construction)Level 3 NVQ Diploma In Trowel Occupations (Construction)

Highfield Qualifications

Level 3 Diploma for Automotive Locksmiths and Vehicle SecurityLevel 3 Diploma for Commercial Locksmiths and Property SecurityLevel 3 Diploma in Healthcare SupportLevel 3 Award in Delivering TrainingLevel 3 Diploma in Adult Care

iCan Qualifications

Level 3 Diploma for the Children and Young People's WorkforceLevel 3 Diploma for the Early Years Educator
Level 3 Diploma in Children's Learning and Development (Early Years Educator)Level 3 Diploma in Healthcare Support

Innovate Awarding

Level 3 Certificate in Web Design and DevelopmentLevel 3 Diploma In Early Learning and Childcare (Early Years Educator)Level 3 Diploma in Healthcare Support
Level 3 Certificate in the Principles of End of Life CareLevel 3 Diploma For the Foot Health Care PractitionerLevel 3 Diploma in Healthcare Support

Institute of the Motor Industry

Level 3 Extended Diploma in Motorsport MaintenanceLevel 3 Certificate in Land-Based TechnologyLevel 3 Diploma in Auto Electrical and Mobile Electrical PrinciplesLevel 3 Diploma in Vehicle Accident Repair - PaintLevel 3 Diploma in Vehicle Accident Repair - Body
Level 3 Diploma in Auto-Electrical and Mobile Electrical OperationsLevel 3 Diploma in Vehicle Accident Repair - Multi-SkilledLevel 3 Diploma in Light Vehicle MaintenanceLevel 3 Extended Diploma in Light Vehicle MaintenanceLevel 3 Extended Diploma in Land-based Engineering Technology

International Baccalaureate Organisation

Level 3 Certificate in HL BiologyLevel 3 Certificate in SL BiologyLevel 3 Certificate in HL ChemistryLevel 3 Certificate in SL Chemistry
Level 3 Certificate in HL PhysicsLevel 3 Certificate in SL PhysicsLevel 3 Certificate in SL Sports, Exercise and Health ScienceLevel 3 Certificate in HL Sports, Exercise and Health Science
Many vocational engineering courses are also set to be replaced by T LevelsMany vocational engineering courses are also set to be replaced by T Levels
Many vocational engineering courses are also set to be replaced by T Levels | (Image: Adobe Stock)

Lantra Awards

Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Servicing Highway Electrical SystemsLevel 3 Certificate in Highway Electrical Work

Logic Certification

Level 3 Award In the Installation and Maintenance of Small Scale Solar Photovoltaic SystemsLevel 3 Award in the Installation and Maintenance of Solar Thermal Hot Water SystemsLevel 3 Award in the Requirements for Electrical Installations (BS7671:2018)Level 3 Award in Energy Efficiency for Gas fired and Oil fired domestic heating and Hot water systems Level 3 Award in Understanding the properties and use of flammable refrigerants in accordance with ACRIB specification (A2L, A2 and A3)

MP Awards

Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Occupational Work Supervision (Construction)

National Open College Network (NOCN)

Level 3 Diploma in Wall and Floor TilingLevel 3 NVQ Diploma in Formwork Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Heritage Skills (Construction)Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Accessing Operations and Rigging (Construction)Level 3 Diploma in Plastering (Construction)
Level 3 Diploma in Bench Joinery (Construction)Level 3 Diploma in Stonemasonry - Banker (Construction) Level 3 Diploma in Construction Plant or Machinery Maintenance (Construction)Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Interior Systems (Construction)Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Roofing Occupations (Construction)
Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Tunnelling Operations - Tunnel Boring Machine Operator (Construction)Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Stonemasonry (Construction)Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Testing, Inspecting and thorough Examination Occupations (Construction) - Testing, Inspecting and thorough Examination of Plant, Machinery, Equipment or Accessories Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Testing, Inspecting and thorough Examination Occupations (Construction) - Leak Detection in Waterproof SystemsLevel 3 NVQ Diploma in Testing, Inspecting and thorough Examination Occupations (Construction) - Installing Construction Anchors and Site Testing of Construction Fixings
Level 3 Diploma in Advanced SteelfixingLevel 3 NVQ Diploma in Wood Occupations (Construction)Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Land DrillingLevel 3 NVQ Diploma in Site InspectionLevel 3 NVQ Diploma in Plastering (Construction)
Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Testing, Inspecting and thorough Examination Occupations (Construction) - Dynamic Pile TestingLevel 3 NVQ Diploma in Wall And Floor Tiling (Construction)Level 3 Diploma in Bricklaying (Construction)Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Trowel Occupations (Construction)Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Insulation and Building Treatments (Construction)
Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Decorative Finishing – Painting and Decorating (Construction) Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Cladding Occupations (Construction)Level 3 Diploma in Healthcare SupportLevel 3 Diploma in Civil Engineering

NCC Education

Level 3 Diploma in Computing

NCFE

Level 3 Applied General Certificate for Early Years, Childcare and EducationLevel 3 Diploma for the Early Years Workforce (Early Years Educator)Level 3 Diploma in Montessori Pedagogy - Birth to Seven (Early Years Educator)Level 3 Applied General Award for Early Years, Childcare and EducationLevel 3 Award for Special Educational Needs Coordinators in Early Years Settings
Level 3 Award in Preparing to Work in Home Based ChildcareLevel 3 Diploma for the Children and Young People's Workforce (England)Level 3 Award in Childcare and EducationLevel 3 Certificate in Childcare and EducationLevel 3 Diploma in Childcare and Education (Early Years Educator)
Level 3 Certificate in DataLevel 3 Award in Supporting Teaching and LearningLevel 3 Award in Health and Social CareLevel 3 Certificate in Health and Social CareLevel 3 Diploma in Healthcare Support
Level 3 Applied General Award in Health and Social CareLevel 3 Applied General Certificate in Health and Social CareLevel 3 Diploma in the Principles and Practice of Dental NursingLevel 3 Diploma in Business AdministrationTechnical Level 3 Diploma in Early Years Education and Care (Early Years Educator)
Level 3 Diploma in Healthcare SupportTechnical Level 3 Diploma in Childcare and Education (Early Years Educator)Technical Level 3 Certificate in Childcare and EducationTechnical Level 3 Certificate in Health and Social CareLevel 3 Diploma in Skills for Business: Customer Service

OCR

Level 3 Cambridge Technical Foundation Diploma in Health and Social CareLevel 3 Cambridge Technical Certificate in ITLevel 3 Cambridge Technical Extended Certificate in ITLevel 3 Cambridge Technical Certificate in Engineering PrinciplesLevel 3 Cambridge Technical Extended Certificate in Engineering
Level 3 Cambridge Technical Foundation Diploma in EngineeringLevel 3 Cambridge Technical Certificate in Health and Social CareLevel 3 Cambridge Technical Certificate in Health and Social CareLevel 3 Cambridge Technical Extended Certificate in Health and Social CareLevel 3 Cambridge Technical Extended Certificate in Applied Science
Level 3 Cambridge Technical Foundation Diploma in Applied ScienceLevel 3 Cambridge Technical Certificate in Applied ScienceLevel 3 Cambridge Technical Extended Diploma in Applied ScienceLevel 3 Cambridge Technical Introductory Diploma in IT Level 3 Cambridge Technical Foundation Diploma in IT
Level 3 Diploma in Administration (Business Professional)

Open Awards

Level 3 Certificate in Mentoring Children and Young PeopleLevel 3 Diploma in the Principles of Aseptic Pharmaceuticals ProcessingLevel 3 Diploma in the Principles and Practice for Pharmacy Technicians

Open College Network London (OCN London)

Level 3 Certificate in Neuro Linguistic Programming Level 3 Award in Supporting Children and Young People's Speech, Language and CommunicationLevel 3 Award in Digital Skills: Teaching and Learning

Open College Network Northern Ireland (OCN NI)

Level 3 Award in Digital Construction with Building Information Modelling (BIM)Level 3 Award in 3D Modelling for ArchitectureLevel 3 Certificate in Digital Construction with Building Information ModellingLevel 3 Diploma in Digital Construction with Building Information Modelling
Level 3 Award in Digital Skills for EducatorsLevel 3 Certificate in Digital Skills for EducatorsLevel 3 Certificate in Community Health FacilitationLevel 3 Award In Business Development Skills

Pearson/Edexcel

BTEC Level 3 National Foundation Diploma in ComputingBTEC Level 3 National Certificate in Information TechnologyBTEC Level 3 National Certificate in ComputingBTEC Level 3 National Foundation Diploma in Information TechnologyBTEC Level 3 National Certificate in Health and Social Care
BTEC Level 3 National Foundation Diploma in Health and Social CareBTEC Level 3 National Certificate in Applied ScienceBTEC Level 3 National Foundation Diploma in Applied ScienceBTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Civil EngineeringBTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Building Services Engineering
BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Building Services EngineeringBTEC Level 3 National Extended Certificate in Children's Play, Learning and DevelopmentBTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Children's Play, Learning and DevelopmentBTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Children's Play, Learning and DevelopmentBTEC Level 3 Diploma in ICT Systems and Principles
BTEC Level 3 Certificate in ICT Systems and PrinciplesBTEC Level 3 National Extended Certificate in ComputingBTEC Level 3 National Extended Certificate in Information TechnologyPearson Edexcel Level 3 Diploma in Children's Learning and Development (Early Years Educator)BTEC Level 3 Award in Networking and Architecture
BTEC Level 3 Award in Business ProcessesBTEC Level 3 Award in Cloud ServicesBTEC Level 3 Award in Coding and LogicBTEC Level 3 Award in Mobile and Operating SystemsBTEC Level 3 Certificate in Programming
BTEC Level 3 Certificate in Software Development Contexts and MethodologiesBTEC Level 3 Award in Principles of CodingBTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Electrical and Electronic EngineeringBTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Electrical and Electronic EngineeringBTEC Level 3 National Extended Certificate in Engineering
BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Rail Engineering Technician KnowledgeBTEC Level 3 Foundation Award in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Development Technical Knowledge)BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Composites Engineering (Knowledge)BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Healthcare SupportBTEC Level 3 National Certificate in Applied Human Biology
BTEC Level 3 National Extended Certificate in Health and Social CareBTEC Level 3 Diploma in the Principles and Practice for Pharmacy TechniciansBTEC Level 3 Diploma in Dental TechnologyBTEC Level 3 National Extended Certificate in Applied ScienceBTEC Level 3 National Extended Certificate in Applied Human Biology
BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Sport, Fitness and Personal TrainingBTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in ITBTEC Level 3 Diploma in ITBTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Business Information SystemsBTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Computer Science
BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Computer Systems and Network SupportBTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Computing for Creative IndustriesBTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Computer EngineeringBTEC Level 3 Diploma in Machining (Development Knowledge)BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Healthcare Support
BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Adult Care (England)BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Creative Media ProductionBTEC Level 3 Certificate in Music TechnologyBTEC Level 3 Subsidiary Diploma in Music TechnologyBTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Construction and the Built Environment
BTEC Level 3 National Foundation Diploma in Construction and the Built EnvironmentBTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Construction and the Built EnvironmentBTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Civil EngineeringBTEC Level 3 National Extended Certificate in Construction and the Built EnvironmentBTEC Level 3 National Foundation Diploma in Children's Play, Learning and Development
BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Children's Play, Learning and Development (Early Years Educator)BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Children's Play, Learning and Development (Early Years Educator)
A host of BTECs are among the courses being defundedA host of BTECs are among the courses being defunded
A host of BTECs are among the courses being defunded | (Photo: Adobe Stock)

ProQual

Level 3 Diploma in Steel ErectingLevel 3 Diploma in the Installation of Pipework Components in Construction Level 3 Diploma in Moving Loads in Construction Level 3 Diploma in Welding Construction PipeworkLevel 3 NVQ Diploma in Testing, Inspecting and thorough Examination Occupations (Construction)
Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Construction Plant or Machinery Maintenance (Construction)Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Decorative Finishing - Painting & Decorating (Construction)Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Supervising Licensed Asbestos Removal (Construction)Level 3 Award in the Inspection and Testing of Fire Resisting Door InstallationsLevel 3 NVQ Diploma in Plastering (Construction)
Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Wall and Floor Tiling (Construction) Level 3 Diploma in Fabricating Steel Structures in ConstructionLevel 3 Certificate for a Health and Wellbeing Trainer

Qualsafe

Level 3 Award in Teaching and Assessing Mental Health QualificationsLevel 3 Diploma in Ambulance Emergency and Urgent Care Support

Royal Horticultural Society (RHS)

Level 3 Certificate in The Principles of Plant Growth, Health and Applied Propagation

Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA)

Level 3 Diploma In Thermal Insulation

SFJ Awards

Level 3 Diploma in Principles of Health and Social CareLevel 3 Diploma in Health and Social Care (Adults) for England

SFEDI Awards

Level 3 Certificate in Life Coaching

Signature

Level 3 Certificate in Communication Support for Deaf Learners

Skills and Education Group Awards

Level 3 Diploma in Fabrication and Welding Techniques and SkillsLevel 3 Certificate in Fabrication and Welding Techniques and SkillsLevel 3 Diploma in Welding Techniques and SkillsLevel 3 Certificate in Social PrescribingLevel 3 Certificate in Welding Techniques and Skills

The Learning Machine

Level 3 Diploma for Designing, Engineering and Constructing a Sustainable Built EnvironmentLevel 3 Certificate for Designing, Engineering and Constructing a Sustainable Built Environment

A personalised morning news round-up with UK Today - sign up here.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Training Qualifications UK

Level 3 Certificate in Design, Engineer, Construct! The Digital Built EnvironmentLevel 3 Diploma for the Children's Workforce (Early Years Educator)Level 3 Award in Understanding Language DevelopmentLevel 3 Diploma in EngineeringLevel 3 Diploma in Healthcare Support Work

Transcend Awards

Level 3 Certificate for Teaching Assistants Specialising in Physical Education

VTCT/Skillsfirst

Level 3 Diploma for the Children and Young People's Workforce (Early Years Educator)Level 3 Diploma in Sports Massage TherapyLevel 3 Diploma in Sports MassageLevel 3 Extended Diploma in Sports Massage
Level 3 Certificate in Personal TrainingLevel 3 Combined Diploma in Personal TrainingLevel 3 Diploma in Personal Training (Gym Based Exercise)Level 3 Diploma in Adult Care

WJEC/Equdas

Level 3 Applied Diploma in Professional Construction PracticeLevel 3 Applied Certificate in Medical ScienceLevel 3 Applied Certificate in Health and Social CareLevel 3 Applied Diploma in Health and Social CareLevel 3 Applied Diploma in Medical Science

YMCA Awards

Level 3 Diploma in Personal Training (Practitioner)Level 3 Diploma in Personal Training (Practitioner) in Indoor and Outdoor Environments (603/3505/1)Level 3 Diploma in Personal Training (Practitioner), Outdoor Exercise and Sports ConditioningLevel 3 Diploma in Gym Instructing and Personal Training (Practitioner)Level 3 Diploma in Personal Training (Gym-Based Exercise)

What do you think about the shift from BTECs and vocational qualifications to T Levels - will it streamline the process, or are choices for students being lost? Have your say and make your voice heard by leaving a comment below.

Related topics:T Level qualificationsStudentsGovernmentBoost

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice