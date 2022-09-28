Hurst College hosts musical collaboration for The Zanzibar Schools Project

Dominic Ferris

Spokeswoman Susan Fleet said: “The Rotary Clubs of Brighton and Hove will stage a special concert on September 30, with all proceeds going to the school in Zanzibar which provides youngsters with a much-needed education.

“The concert will include acclaimed pianist and music producer Dominic Ferris, a former student at Hurst who has since collaborated with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra to sell over 3 million albums worldwide.

“He will be joined by Richard Hadfield, who was part of Collabro, winners of Britain’s Got Talent in 2014. Richard recently branched out as a sought-after jazz and musical solo performer.

“Their performances will be complemented with two more: Brighton-born soprano Melodie Hornett will perform some popular operatic arias while Itchy Fingers, Brighton’s favourite covers band, are set to deliver their characteristically punchy rock and roll on the night. The evening will culminate with a collaboration between Itchy Fingers, Richard, Melodie and Dominic for a rousing, foot-tapping finale.

“With all musicians performing giving their services pro bono and Hurst College waiving any charges for using the New Bury Theatre, all funds raised will go directly to the ZSP.”