Hurst Green Church of England Primary School and Nursery celebrates Outstanding inspection results

Hurst Green Church of England Primary School and Nursery is thrilled to announce the results of its recent inspection, conducted on March 18, 2025, which highlighted the school’s unwavering commitment to fostering a nurturing and ambitious learning environment for all pupils.

The inspection report reveals that pupils at Hurst Green are not only fiercely proud of their small village school but are also excited to arrive each day. The school embodies ‘Core Christian’ values, creating a climate of trust, friendship, and compassion that permeates all aspects of school life. Older pupils play an essential role in welcoming younger pupils, ensuring a seamless integration into the school community.

Key Highlights from the Inspection Report:

Ambitious Curriculum: The school has developed an ambitious and well-sequenced curriculum that meets the diverse needs of all pupils, enabling them to achieve their full potential both academically and personally.

Pupils exhibit exceptional behaviour, displaying high levels of motivation and attentiveness in lessons. Enrichment Opportunities: A rich array of trips and visits enhances cultural understanding and deepens engagement with the curriculum, while pupils are encouraged to take on leadership roles through initiatives like the pupil council and worship warriors.

Let your light shine

Commitment to Improvement and Excellence

The inspection report commended school leaders at all levels for their effectiveness and the rapid improvements brought about with the support of the Diocese of Chichester Academy Trust. Mark Talbot, CEO, added, “The outstanding results of this inspection showcase the dedication and passion of everyone at Hurst Green. Our commitment to excellence in education is unwavering, and we are proud to support such a vibrant school community that nurtures the potential of every pupil.” Governance at the school is strong, with a clear vision that prioritizes the needs and achievements of all pupils. The Chair of Governors, Elaine Lambert remarked, “This inspection confirms our vision for Hurst Green as a place where every pupil is valued and inspired to achieve. We are incredibly proud of the collaborative efforts of our staff, pupils, and parents, which have led to this fantastic outcome.”

Headteacher Allison Flack expressed her pride in the school's achievements: “This report reflects the hard work and dedication of our staff, pupils, and the entire school community. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment where every pupil can thrive.”

Hurst Green Church of England Primary School and Nursery remains dedicated to providing a supportive and engaging educational experience for all pupils, preparing them to become confident, responsible members of their community and discover their individual talents so they can 'let their light shine'.

For more information about Hurst Green Church of England Primary School and Nursery, please visit Welcome - Hurst Green Church of England Primary School & Nursery