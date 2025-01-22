Hurstpierpoint College plans to demolish sports pavilion to make way for modern single-storey building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hurstpierpoint College wants to build a new sports pavilion to replace its existing one, which it says is in ‘poor condition’.

The college submitted an application to Mid Sussex District Council through its agent Building Solutions Consultants.

The site of the application is the playing fields north of the Headmasters House and Westfield Hurstpierpoint College, College Lane. The reference number is DM/25/0128 and people can view the application at pa.midsussex.gov.uk/online-applications.

The planning statement said: “The existing pavilion at Manyweathers is in a state of disrepair, necessitating its replacement.”

Hurstpierpoint College wants to build a new sports pavilion to replace its existing one. Photo: Google Street View

It said: “Full planning permission is sought for the demolition of a sports pavilion and replacement with a new pavilion (Manyweathers) within the Hurstpierpoint College.”

It said the proposed pavilion will be 20.5m wide by 9.3m deep and have a single storey. It has also been designed with verandas on either side.

The planning statement said: “The building will contain a reception area, kitchen, accessible WCs, changing rooms, and will be constructed with a traditional oak frame, timber shiplap boarding, plain roof tiles, and timber-framed windows. The design reflects a traditional cricket pavilion aesthetic, enhancing its relevance to the historic context of the campus.”

The new structure aims to incorporate a design that ‘reflects a traditional cricket pavilion’ too.

It said planning permission was granted for a similar pavilion under application DM/19/4468 on January 15, 2020.

The statement said: “The justification for this application aligns with the previous approval and the site’s context. The Manyweathers pavilion’s proposed enhancement supports its role in providing improved sports facilities while maintaining consistency with the visual character of the College campus. It addresses the poor condition of the existing structure and enhances its usability and aesthetic relevance to the campus. The Pavilion will serve both the College’s sporting activities and visiting teams, enhancing the functionality and appeal of the sports facilities.”

It added: “This sustainable development aligns with Hurstpierpoint College’s heritage, landscape, and operational needs, contributing positively to its role as an educational and community institution.”