‘I am honoured to now lead Worthing High School as head teacher’

Worthing High School’s head teacher has told of his pride after completing his first half-term in the role.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adrian Cook trained as a history teacher in Bristol and began his career at a comprehensive school in Crawley. He later took up his first senior leadership position in East Sussex, before joining Worthing High School as deputy head in 2019.

Having played an instrumental role in supporting the school’s growth and development, and helping students and staff to flourish academically and personally, he was head of school before being made head teacher ahead of the 2025/2026 academic year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He continues to work closely with former head teacher Pan Panayiotou, who now serves as chief executive officer of the South Downs Education Trust (SDET).

Adrian Cook, Worthing High School head teacher

Mr Cook said: “It has been an absolute privilege to serve this community since 2019, and I am honoured to now lead Worthing High School as Headteacher. Our guiding principle to Always Pursue Excellence is at the heart of everything we do.

“My vision is to bring this principle to life by supporting all staff and students to strive for excellence in everything they do, while championing the belief that everyone is capable of achieving it.

“I never forget the journey that Worthing High School has been on and as the founding school for SDET, I am very humbled and privileged to work with exceptionally dedicated and talented staff at every level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every day, I see our students and staff live out our core values of respect, resilience, excellence, community, and integrity. My commitment to the school will always be to continue to maintain the happy, kind, and inclusive atmosphere that makes Worthing High so special, while ensuring that every member of our community feels supported, challenged, and inspired.”

Mr Panayiotou said Mr Cook had shown ‘exceptional’ leadership throughout his time at Worthing High and added: “Even though my day-to-day role may have changed as CEO of SDET, I will always be there to support Mr Cook, the staff and the pupils to help the school to continue to flourish.

“Mr Cook understands the community that we serve and leads with genuine care, compassion and integrity. I’m delighted to continue working alongside him and other colleagues as he takes the school forward.”

As the academic year continues, Mr Cook is keen to strengthen links with families and the wider Worthing community, ensuring that the school remains a place where everyone feels valued, supported, and proud to belong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More information about the school can be found at www.worthinghigh.net

Details about SDET – a small, child-centred multi academy trust established in 2018 and comprising Worthing High and Clapham and Patching CofE Primary School, can be found at www.sdetrust.net