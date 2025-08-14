ICC are proud to report another very strong set of Key Stage 5 exam results

Our Year 13 cohort have eclipsed the achievements from previous years; this is richly deserved after all their hard-work and commitment to their studies.

All of our students who have applied to University have successfully secured a place on their first or second choice course; this includes Sophie Barrett (ABB) who will study History at Kings' College, Callum O'Leary (A*AC) who has enrolled at Brighton MET and Yousef Mahmood (AAB) who is planning to study Medicine. A number of other students have chosen to move into apprenticeships or the career of their choice.

We are extremely proud of our students and their achievements. All members of our ICC community wish them further success in the future. We now look forward to September and welcoming our brand new Year 12 cohort into our Sixth Form.