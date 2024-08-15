ICC celebrates A level success

By Rob Corbett
Contributor
Published 15th Aug 2024
Students are celebrating today at Ifield Community College as the results of their dedication and hard work are published.

ICC are proud of all their achievements; for the eigth year running we increased the numbers of students accepting university places for example, Alfie Pelling will be studying medicine with three A grades.

Many other students are choosing to pursue their future plans through apprenticeships, gaining prestigious places at local employers, many through the school’s STEM links with local employers.

“Sixth Form Results Day is about securing our young people’s futures whichever pathway they choose,” said Rob Corbett.

Alfie Pelling who achieved AAA grades and is going to study medicine.

“I am extremely proud of all of our students and the staff who have supported them so well. Our aim is to help develop our students to be confident citizens, fulfilling their dreams and ambitions.

Results day is just part of that picture and we are always filled with pride when our ex-students continue to be part of the ICC family, coming to visit, sharing their successes and taking part in voluntary work in the school along with increasing numbers who teach here.

When students continue to feel that strong connection then you know you are an integral part of the community.

We wish all those receiving results great success in their future, and we now look forward with tremendous enthusiasm and excitement to welcoming the new sixth form joining us in September.

