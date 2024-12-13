ICC donates Christmas hampers to the Easter Team

Students at ICC have been busy decorating boxes and collecting food items for the Christmas hampers to be donated to The Easter Team; a Crawley based Christian charity that helps people who need it the most in Crawley.

Mr Conlon, Principal at ICC said “I am in awe of the generosity shown by our students and parents/carers. It is fantastic to see our community come together in this way to support others who may be less fortunate. Thank you so much to anyone who donated, our tutor groups for designing such imaginative hampers, and, to Mr Ramsamy and Ms Turner for doing such a great job in coordinating the event. Merry Christmas!

Su Parrish, Operations Manager at The Easter Team added “ Firstly, can I say a huge thank you for not only the spectacular amount of donations but also the beautiful boxes and artwork. You have all outdone yourselves this year. It is SO much appreciated and is much needed. It’s quite amazing! As there was so much, I wasn’t able to fit it all in the van! The team will be delighted to come back to collect the goods!

The items donated will go a long way towards supporting families that are in crisis in our town over this Christmas period. It is a sad fact that many people are struggling to put food on the table and do not have the many luxuries that we enjoy and maybe take for granted around this time of year.