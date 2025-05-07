The result was particularly pleasing for Seaside Primary School in Freshbrook Road, Lancing, as it maintained the outstanding rating it was given at its last Ofsted inspection in 2015.

This latest visited by Ofsted inspectors took place over two days at the beginning of March. Their report, published a few weeks later, found: “Seaside Primary School provides an exceptionally happy, welcoming environment for all. This very large school successfully ensures that pupils are well known as individuals.”

The report added: “The school has very high expectations for pupils’ achievement. Staff work exceptionally skilfully with pupils from the Reception Year onwards to make these expectations a reality.” And later said: “Pupils’ behaviour is outstanding. They are extremely keen to learn. They follow closely the school rules in lessons and at breaktimes. Pupils feel very well cared for and are safe.”

We visited the school this week to celebrate its outstanding achievement, and to chat to a ‘chuffed’ head teacher Lee Murley about its success.

He said: “We are absolutely delighted that our hard work over the last 10 years, since the last inspection, has been recognised. As a school we are incredibly lucky to have such a dedicated and talented staff from reception right up until year six. The children are taught by great adults who really care and that shows in the report.

"Children behave exceptionally and they love coming to school, and they genuinely come running in happy every morning. The parents support us very strongly, they trust in what we are doing, and they support us to try new ideas and approaches.”

Mr Murley said the well-established leadership team was one of the reasons for the school’s success. He described being incredibly well-supported by his team of deputies and assistant heads, and said they gave their all to ensuring the school thrived. All of the leadership team still teach in some capacity, allowing them to get to know the children even better.

He also pointed to the 118 different experiences offered to pupils across their seven years at the school to bring learning to life, from residential trips to activities in school, to make the children want to be there.

Mr Murley added: “Getting the fundamentals of teaching and learning right first is what we have built on over the last ten years. It’s a common sense approach, as nothing we do is particularly flash. It’s just getting the basics in place and building on them.”

Describing the inspection process as ‘rigorous but fair’ Mr Murley said staff were very ready when Ofsted arrived. He said they felt really calm during the two days inspectors visited, and were pleased the result reflected all the hard work they have continued to put in.

Looking to the school’s future, he said: “We’re waiting to hear what curriculum changes might come in, and will adjust things where we need to, but in the meantime we’re going to keep doing what we’ve always done which is working hard and putting the kids first.

"We have a great curriculum tied into Lancing and further afield, it works for our children and by using common sense we’ll make sure that in five/ten years it’ll still meet the needs of our children.

"I’m absolutely chuffed with the Ofsted result and so pleased for the school community as a whole.”

1 . Seaside Primary School Head teacher Lee Murley and senior deputy head Nicola Irwin share an ice cream with pupils after the school's outstanding Ofsted result. SR2505072 Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld Photo: SR Staff

2 . Seaside Primary School Pupils celebrate the outstanding Ofsted at Seaside Primary School, Lancing. SR2505072 Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld Photo: SR Staff