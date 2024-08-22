Ifield Community College celebrates GCSE results

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ICC students are celebrating great GCSE results this year. We are extremely proud of the success of all of our students who showed the tenacity and dedication to succeed.

Amid a swathe of top grade results, Nehan Jamshed was our highest performer with 9 grade 9s, two grade 8s and a distinction star. Other students who scored these top grades were:

Janna Alsuhayer, Scott Brend, Jerome Cornwall, Nicole Cossey, Malina Dabek, Disha Ghandi, Cameron Hicks, Gracie-Mae Meads, Autumn Peck, Justin Pillas, Amy Rawlinson, Sheema Rishafi, Madison Stonestreet, Vedant Trivedi.

Most of our Year 11 are returning to our sixth form. We look forward to welcoming them back along with others who are joining us from other schools. Other students are moving to apprenticeships and other post 16 institutions locally. We wish them all well.

The headteachers in Crawley have agreed to share the successes of students rather than statistics as the current GCSEs have no clear ‘headline’ measure.

The DFE will produce comparative statistics for all schools in Autumn this year so parents can see the progress made by the whole ability range within schools.

Rob Corbett, Headteacher, Ifield Community College