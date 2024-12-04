A school in East Sussex is assuring parents that the health and safety of its pupils and staff is ‘of the utmost importance’ following reports of an illness outbreak.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Telscombe Cliffs Academy in Telscombe Cliffs, Peacehaven, said there had been a report of children being sick on each other, which they said is not the case.

Some parents had raised concerns about a possible vomiting bug and the school said they wrote to parents on Monday, December 2, with an update on the situation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school said they have implemented increased cleaning measures and have been supporting children who present with any illness.

Telscombe Cliffs Academy in Telscombe Cliffs, Peacehaven. Photo: Google Street View

A spokesperson for the Academy said: “The health, safety and wellbeing of our pupils and staff is of the utmost importance, and we take any illness very seriously. As with schools across the country at this time of year, members of our community may experience seasonal illnesses.

“To prevent and manage these occurrences we have taken the appropriate preventative measures in line with national guidelines to ensure our school site remains a safe and productive learning environment for all. These include encouraging all pupils and staff to regularly wash their hands, ensuring touch points are cleaned frequently and asking families to follow NHS guidelines regarding attendance.”

On Wednesday, November 4, the school said 13 children were off across the whole school of more than 560 pupils.