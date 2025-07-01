Imagination makes waves: Year 2 at Easebourne Primary School dive into art with local artist Sharon Hurst

By Theresa Daley
Contributor
Published 1st Jul 2025, 14:45 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 14:57 BST
Year 2 pupils at Easebourne Primary School were treated to an inspiring day of creativity thanks to a special workshop arranged by the Midhurst Arts Society. The children spent the day working with renowned local artist Sharon Hurst, whose passion and storytelling brought the world of art vividly to life.

Sharon captivated the children with two enchanting tales – the story of Ondine, a mythical water spirit, and The Mousehole Cat, a Cornish legend. These stories became the springboard for a day of artistic exploration, with pupils sketching, painting and collaging their own imaginative responses.

Each child created individual artwork inspired by the sea-themed stories, and the day culminated in a striking collaborative collage of imaginary sea creatures – a colourful celebration of creativity, teamwork and storytelling.

“It was such a joy to watch the children so engaged and inspired,” said their class teacher, Mrs Catchpole. “Sharon’s ability to bring stories to life through art is truly magical.”

Sincere thanks go to Sharon Hurst for her time and energy, and to the Midhurst Arts Society for making this memorable day possible.

