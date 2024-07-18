Year-six pupils at Shoreham Beach Primary School put on a performance of the musical A Ring of RosesYear-six pupils at Shoreham Beach Primary School put on a performance of the musical A Ring of Roses
In pictures: A Ring of Roses at Shoreham Beach Primary School

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 18th Jul 2024, 16:23 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2024, 14:03 BST
Year-six pupils at Shoreham Beach Primary School gave three stunning performances of the musical play A Ring of Roses, set at the time of the plague and inspired by true events.

Darren Vallier, headteacher, wrote the musical, which tells of events in the village of Eyam in Derbyshire. He said the children confidently told the story, playing such characters as hags, gravediggers, villagers and children on the hill.

He added: "I have seen the show performed by theatre companies, youth groups and schools all over the country but these children were incredible. Their comic timing, singing ability and stage presence was astounding.”

The show started life in 1997 at The Connaught Theatre in Worthing, before transferring to the Savoy Theatre in London’s West End.

According to one audience member: "It was so professional that I forgot I was watching year-six children.”

Photo: Darren Vallier / Shoreham Beach Primary School

Photo: Darren Vallier / Shoreham Beach Primary School

Photo: Darren Vallier / Shoreham Beach Primary School

Photo: Darren Vallier / Shoreham Beach Primary School

